"You're A Moron, Chris": Dem Senator Tricked By Parody Account, Drops F-Bombs Against "Trump Regime" Over AOC Arrest Post

Over the past week there's been an ongoing back-and-forth between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Trump Border Czar Tom Homan after clips of AOC instructing illegals how to evade the US Border Patrol / ICE went viral.

On Wednesday, AOC hosted the "Know Your Rights With ICE" webinar on her Facebook page, which provided illegals in her NY congressional district information on how to deal with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent searches at their homes or places of work.

"When one of these things [raids] comes to your backyard, you can resist, and when that happens over millions of people, is that you generate enough friction that they cannot go as fast as they want to go," said AOC.

According to Homan, AOC is actively impeding US immigration law - telling Fox News: "Impediment is impediment in my opinion," adding that he's "working with the Department of Justice to find out" if she crossed the line.

On Sunday, Homan told CNN's "State of the Union" that he's been enforcing US immigration law "since 1984," adding "I've forgot more about immigration law than AOC will ever know."

Border Czar Tom Homan: "I've done this since 1984. I've forgot more about immigration law than @AOC will ever know." pic.twitter.com/mo4OiaFrFO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 16, 2025

Now that you're caught up...

On Sunday, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut made complete ass on X, screenshotting a post from a Lara Trump parody account which reads "If you support Border Czar Tom Homan arresting AOC for giving illegal aliens instructions on how to avoid deportation, post a [thumbs up] in the comments."

Murphy RAGED - writing "It takes some fucking gall to have Vance lecturing Europe on “free speech” when at the exact same time the Trump regime is threatening Democrats back home with arrest if they even explain people’s rights to them."

To which he was promptly community noted over the fact that it was a parody account.

The official Trump 'Rapid Response 47' account chimed in, posting: "You are a moron, Chris. It is obvious this page is not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration."

"We do, however, support your right to make such a statement, no matter how imbecilic it makes you look."