"You're Not The Only One With Guns": Anti-ICE Organizer Issues Viral Threat After US Marshal Wounded In Ramming Incident

Los Angeles schoolteacher and prominent anti-ICE activist Ron Gochez has suggested that if the Trump administration continues to round up illegal aliens, they may wind up on the receiving end of a bullet.

"This is South Central Los Angeles," Gochez told a crowd at a Tuesday evening anti-ICE protest. "They are not the only ones with guns in this city. They're not the only ones and don't forget that."

WATCH: A school teacher at an anti-ICE protest warns federal agents that they're "not the only ones with guns." pic.twitter.com/O2cyuvFDT9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2025

"I don't say that because we're calling for violence," he continued. "I'm saying that because the people have every right to defend themselves against masked, unidentified gunmen with AR-15s and other military rifles."

His comments followed a shooting incident earlier Tuesday during an ICE enforcement operation, where a U.S. marshal was wounded in the hand by a ricochet bullet and the suspect, Carlitos Ricardo Parias (a TikTok influencer also known as "Richard L.A."), was shot in the elbow after allegedly ramming federal vehicles.

Gochez has made headlines this year as a founder of the Los Angeles Chapter of Unión del Barrio - an activist group known for 'patrolling' Los Angeles to look for signs of ICE agents setting up to conduct immigration raids and then posting about them to their Instagram following of nearly 150,000.

Gochez is heading north from Florence to Martin Luther King Boulevard, weaving through every street while looking for signs of ICE agents and talking to me. That past Sunday morning, Union del Barrio’s Instagram posted a photo to its nearly 100,000 followers, exposing 200 ICE agents staged in an industrial area of Bell. “We think that an ICE agent leaked their meet-up to us, where they set up a depot to plan their day,” Gochez says, a hint of pride in his voice. “We disrupted their operation, and they retreated to their main depot in Terminal Island, San Pedro. Our eyes are on their stations day and night, tracking when they leave and return.” Gochez founded L.A.’s Union del Barrio chapter in 2004. Amid recent ICE raids across Southern California, his organization's page has become the top source for real-time, verified ICE sightings in Los Angeles. -L.A. Taco

Unión del Barrio's tagline reads that they are "committed to the complete liberation of all Raza, from Chile to Alaska, and supporting the self-determination of oppressed peoples worldwide."

So, the goal is to take back the Americas. And it may start with shooting ICE agents?