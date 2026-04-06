"You're Not Really Blaming Islam On Whitey, Are You?"

Bill Maher asks Ana Kasparian which Middle Eastern country she would feel comfortable wearing "that dress" and then this happened...

Bill Maher asks Ana Kasparian which Middle Eastern country she would feel comfortable wearing “that dress” and then this happened.



MAHER: “If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?”



ANA: “I’m sure I would not… pic.twitter.com/IzaYDuDjW5 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 6, 2026

Transcript (via Vigilant Fox)

MAHER: “If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?”

ANA: “I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized by—”

MAHER INTERRUPTS: “Really? You’re not really blaming it on whitey, are you? You’re blaming Islam on whitey?”

ANA: “I’m not blaming Islam on whitey.”

MAHER: “But what you’re saying is we destabilize? That’s why you can’t wear that dress?”

ANA: “Did we destabilize?”

MAHER: “Wait a second.”

ANA: “We were funding terrorist organizations in Syria during the Syrian civil war starting under the Obama administration.”

MAHER: “We’re talking about your dress.”

ANA: “It looks good, I know.”

MAHER: “You’re saying you can’t wear that dress in Syria because of whitey destabilizing?”

ANA: “I didn’t say that.”

MAHER: “Okay, that’s what it sounded like… When I asked about the dress, you went right to destabilize. So is that why you couldn’t wear that dress?”

ANA: “You want me to talk about jihadism and Islam.”

MAHER: “Why won’t you? Why won’t you?”

ANA: “I don’t believe in jihadism, which is why I’m furious the United States just had significant Al Qaeda terrorists in the White House.”

MAHER: “But it’s not just jihadism that is preventing you from wearing that dress there. Are you saying every Muslim is a jihadist? I don’t think they are.”

ANA: “Bill. Bill, Bill, Bill. Let’s focus for a second.”

MAHER: “No, you won’t answer this question.”