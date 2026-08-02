'You're Like A Parrot': RFK Jr. Destroys Dana Bash Over Fauci's COVID Lies

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. obliterated CNN's Dana Bash during a fiery interview Sunday morning on State of the Union, and it was brutal.

The segment aired as measles outbreaks tore through several states, with public health officials warning that unvaccinated communities were fueling the spread of the disease to levels not seen in decades. Those outbreaks trace back to Joe Biden's presidency, when his administration allowed millions of illegal immigrants to pour across the southern border and bring diseases like measles back into communities that had all but wiped them out.

Bash spent much of the interview pushing Kennedy to look "into the camera" and tell parents to vaccinate their kids against measles. Kennedy did it.

He said exactly what she wanted him to say.

Then Bash kept going, and the interview went off the rails.

The conversation curdled into a fight over how the media treated skeptics and anyone who dared question the Biden administration's COVID-era public health guidance during the pandemic.

"You tweeted back in 2024 that [President Trump] let bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci shut down the entire country. Again, the president was in charge," Bash said to Kennedy.

“Trump, as you recall, wanted to end the lockdowns. I think the thing that did the most damage to our country was the lockdowns,” he said.

"Anthony Fauci was mismanaging the COID pandemic and he was doing it under the Biden Administration. President Trump wanted to end the lockdowns. And in fact, in Anthony Fauci's diaries, he talks about how President Trump was calling him every day, trying to get him to reopen the country," he added.

Bash continued with another accusation.

"You are the HHS secretary, and you are talking about things that lead to vaccine hesitancy in this country," she said.

"And it's something that causes problems for people when there is not anything."

Kennedy wasn't having it.

"Let me ask you something," he said.

"Do you see your job as ending vaccine hesitancy or do you see your job as telling the truth to the American people?"

Bash insisted her job was telling the truth.

"There is study after study after study," she said. "It's one of the most studied things out there in science."

Kennedy pounced.

"You're repeating it like a parrot," he said, twice for emphasis.

Bash shot back, "So are you."

Kennedy wasn't buying it.

"I've actually read the science," he said. "You don't want to come back here and debate the science."

From there, Kennedy dismantled the premise CNN built its entire segment on: that trusting government "experts" is the same thing as trusting the truth.

"All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say, trust the experts," he said.

"That's what you did during COVID. Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the ‘expert,’ was lying about everything, about masks, about social distancing, about natural immunity, about the transmission from the vaccine, about the source of COVID. He was lying, and you were punishing people for not trusting the experts. And now you're rolling out the ‘experts’ again to talk about something that you have no personal knowledge of."

Bash tried to defend herself. "That is my job, to talk to people," she said. Kennedy wasn't finished. "Your job is to tell the truth to the American people," he replied.

.@SecKennedy NUKES @DanaBashCNN:



"I'm not debating this with you."



"Of course you won't. All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say, 'Trust the experts!' That's what you did during Covid. Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the 'expert,' was… pic.twitter.com/IVRLJfDSZ6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 2, 2026

If Bash thought she could lob a bunch of accusations against Kennedy and he would take it quietly, she was sorely mistaken. Kennedy didn't dodge a single question. He turned every one of them into an indictment of a press corps that spent years demanding blind obedience and calling it science.