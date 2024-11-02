YouTube Pushes Back Against NY Times' Attempts To Censor Conservatives

Authored by Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov via Headline USA,

Despite its reputation as one of the most well-known Big Tech censors, YouTube surprised conservative Americans by pushing back against the New York Times’ claim that some right-wing political commentators were spreading “misinformation” right before the election.

The Times pressured YouTube to censor or outright deplatform political commentators like Tim Pool, Michael Knowles, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Steve Deace and Rudy Giuliani, but the Big Tech platform refused.

“The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value — especially in the midst of election season,” she said in a statement to the newspaper.

After realizing that YouTube won’t censor those people, the Times made the Big Tech platform one of the villains in the story.

“Within months [after June 2023], the largest video platform became a home for election conspiracy theories, half-truths and lies. They, in turn, became a source of revenue for YouTube, which announced growing quarterly ad sales on Tuesday,” the newspaper wrote.

The Times also claimed that YouTube has “acted as a megaphone for conspiracy theories.”

“The commentators used false narratives about [2020 election] as a foundation for elaborate claims that the 2024 presidential contest was also rigged — all while YouTube made money from them,” the newspaper wrote.

Conservatives on Twitter criticized the Times for its attempts to silence those who oppose the mainstream media narrative.

“This article is effectively trying to strongarm YouTube into censoring voices that the New York Times disapproves of. Shameful behavior from a newspaper,” @TheRabbitHole84 wrote.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong also responded to the recent news.

“You really don’t hate the New York Times enough,” he wrote.

People from the free-speech platforms also used their chance to criticize the Times and promote their companies.

Notice how the New York Times is targeting @TuckerCarlson [and] @benshapiro on YouTube, even though those same creators are also on Rumble. Reason why? They know Rumble will them to [f***] off,” CEO of Rumble Chris Pavlovski wrote.

Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino also responded to the recent article.

“We are not afraid of Media Matters. We are not afraid of The NY Times. And they shouldn’t be afraid of an informed group of citizens who are dedicated to preserving freedom of speech. Yet THEY seem to be?” she wrote.

Conservatives mentioned in the article also responded after discovering that the Times was working on the hit piece.