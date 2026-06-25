YouTube Settles With Florida Teen Alleging Social Media Addiction Harms Ahead Of California Trial

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

Google's YouTube has settled a lawsuit brought by a 16-year-old Florida boy who says the platform's features played a role in his social media addiction and harmed his mental health.

A 12-year-old boy watches YouTube on his smartphone on March 27, 2026. Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

The settlement was reached ahead of a second California state court trial set to start on July 27. That trial will review similar allegations against Meta Platforms' Instagram, Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, and ByteDance's TikTok.

California state court filings portray the plaintiff, identified only as R.K.C., as first using social media at about age 8. He says he became addicted, lost sleep, and developed depression and anxiety.

Terms of the agreement between YouTube and the teenager were not disclosed.

"YouTube's decision to resolve this case before having to face a jury speaks for itself," the plaintiff's attorneys, John Morgan and Emily Jeffcott, said. "We will continue fighting on behalf of all those affected by social media addiction to bring these companies to justice and compel them to prioritize the safety of their young users over their bottom lines."

Meanwhile, Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda noted the company's continuing work on safety tools.

"Our focus remains on building age-appropriate products and parental controls that deliver on that promise," he said in a statement.

The settlement follows a March verdict in a separate California case, in which a jury determined that Meta and Google were negligent after a young woman alleged that attention-grabbing design features on YouTube and Instagram played a role in her addiction.

Meta was instructed to pay $4.2 million in damages, and Google $1.8 million. A judge dismissed the companies' request to set aside the verdict earlier this month.

More than 3,300 lawsuits regarding addiction claims against social media companies are pending in California state court. Another 2,600 cases brought by individuals, school districts, municipalities, and states are pending in federal court in California.

States Pursue Claims

In May, a Kentucky school district settled with Meta, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube before trial. The companies paid the district $27 million in total.

A jury in New Mexico ordered Meta in March to pay $375 million after finding that the company misrepresented the safety of its platforms for young users.

Nearly every state has filed lawsuits in local courts alleging that the companies misrepresented platform safety for young users and created services to addict children.

The July trial in California is the second in state court to test claims that social media platforms are intentionally engineered to be addictive and that this design has played a role in a youth mental health crisis.

Plaintiffs argue that attention-grabbing design features and other elements ensure that young users are engaged to an excessive degree, contributing to mental health problems.

Defense arguments in previous proceedings have pointed to other potential causes for the difficulties experienced by young people, including family circumstances and individual factors.

Reuters contributed to this report.