"You've Got To Do Things Legally" - Arnold Shocks The View With Pro-America Rant No One Saw Coming

Via VigilantFox.com,

For once, “Screw your freedom” Arnold Schwarzenegger got it exactly right.

It started with a question about the LA riots. But what followed was not the response anyone expected. He demanded RESPECT for America.

And what happened next went beyond politics. He told foreigners point blank: if they want to come to America and use our resources, they need to be on their best behavior and “give something back.”

The hosts were stunned, and the audience erupted in applause. This is a winning moment you have to see to believe.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t exactly a conservative hero these days.

From backing lockdowns during COVID to telling Americans to “screw your freedom,” the former California governor has taken positions that pushed him far from the political base that once celebrated him.

So when he appeared on The View, many expected more of the same—virtue signals, Trump bashing, and applause lines tailored to the studio audience.

But that’s not at all what happened.

Joy Behar opened with a question about immigration enforcement and ICE.

“As an immigrant yourself,” she asked, “did you have a visceral reaction to what they’re doing? What ICE is doing? When you see the videos of it?”

Behar clearly hoped for a condemnation of Trump and Republican immigration policy.

What she got was something far less predictable—and far more patriotic.

“Well, I’ll tell you,” Schwarzenegger replied.

“You said immigrant—I’m so proud and happy that I was embraced by the American people like that.”

He reflected on his journey to the U.S. with nothing but hope and a dream.

“Imagine—I came over here at the age of 21, with absolutely nothing. And then to create a career like that. I mean, in no other country in the world could you do that.”

Every part of his success, he said, was thanks to the opportunities America gave him.

“Every single thing—if it’s my bodybuilding career, if it’s my acting career, becoming governor, the beautiful family that I’ve created—all of this is because of America.”

“This is why I’m so, so happy to see firsthand that this is the greatest country in the world. This is the land of opportunity.”

It was heartfelt. And it was just the beginning.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t exactly a conservative hero these days.



From backing lockdowns during COVID to telling Americans to “screw your freedom,” the former California governor has taken positions that pushed him far from the political base that once celebrated him.



So when… pic.twitter.com/XZm0xzM3mn — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 17, 2025

That’s when Schwarzenegger dropped the script—and shattered the immigration narrative the hosts were trying to build.

Without hesitation, he turned his focus to the violent riots erupting in Los Angeles.

He spoke as someone who had done things the right way—legally, deliberately, and with gratitude.

“The key thing at the same time,” he said, “we got to do things legal. That is the most important thing.”

“You got to do things legal, and those people that are doing illegal things in America and they’re the foreigners, they are not smart, because, when you come to America, you’re a guest and you have to behave like a guest.”

There was no ambiguity. Schwarzenegger compared illegal entry to disrespecting a host’s home.

“Like when I go to someone’s house and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can to keep things clean and to make my bed and to do everything that is the right thing to do—rather than committing a crime or being abusive or something like that. That doesn’t really work in this country.”

Sunny Hostin visibly panicked. She tried to cut in, even placed a hand on his arm to stop him.

But Arnold kept going, undeterred.

“When you become an immigrant,” he said, “you think about—okay, I go to America because I’m going to use America for the great opportunities America has. In education. In jobs. Creating a family. All of those kinds of things.”

“Then you have to think about—okay, if I get all of those things from America, then I have to give something back.”

And that was the heart of his message: responsibility.

“You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America. To pay back to America. And go and do something for your community—for no money whatsoever.”

“Give something back to after-school programs. Special Olympics. Or whatever it is—make this country a better place.”

The audience erupted in applause. But on stage, there was silence. The hosts had no idea how to respond.

For once, Schwarzenegger wasn’t echoing the left’s talking points—he was challenging them.

And you could feel their discomfort through the screen.

That’s when Schwarzenegger dropped the script—and shattered the immigration narrative the hosts were trying to build.



Without hesitation, he turned his focus to the violent riots erupting in Los Angeles.



He spoke as someone who had done things the right way—legally,… pic.twitter.com/ofU3pHMzdi — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 17, 2025

What followed was a despicable display of narrative spinning, attempting to whitewash Arnold’s so called “True Lies”.

Whoopi jumped in to steer the conversation back to safer territory: “Don’t forget, 90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing.”

Sunny quickly added: “They’re less likely to commit crimes.”

Whoopi continued: “A lot of what’s happening right now is people are getting snatched who shouldn’t be snatched—people who have visas, people who have all those things. So we want all the right people. We don’t want people who are doing bad stuff.”

Again, Sunny repeated her point:

“Immigrants are much less likely to commit crimes than actually American-born citizens.”

Schwarzenegger didn’t engage. He let them yap.

He sipped from his mug and stayed quiet.

What followed was a despicable display of narrative spinning, attempting to whitewash Arnold’s so called “True Lies”.



Whoopi jumped in to steer the conversation back to safer territory: “Don’t forget, 90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing.”



Sunny… pic.twitter.com/FKCRJRhC5A — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 17, 2025

But the cleanup continued. They were scrambling at this point.

Sunny tried to defend California Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming he never asked the federal government for National Guard assistance.

“There are 9,000 local law enforcement officers in California,” she said.

“Did he really—everybody has to send them?”

She seemed to forget that Arnold had once been governor himself.

He answered with a calm reminder: “Remember, the National Guard is under the governor’s supervision.”

Hostin jumped in: “That’s right!”

But Schwarzenegger had more to say.

“For instance, when the National Guard was sent to Iraq during the Iraqi war, I was not the one that said, ‘Oh yeah, go to Iraq.’ The Bush administration came and said, ‘We need those people. We need the resources. We need the equipment. We need the weapons. We need the vehicles to ship to Iraq.’”

It was a subtle nod to federal authority—and possibly a quiet defense of Trump’s right to use similar powers under certain conditions.

He ended the segment with a clear message: “It is very important that we work together. It doesn’t matter who is asking whom. The bottom line is, we work together in order to solve the problem.”

He wasn’t loud. He wasn’t combative. But he said what few are willing to say on daytime television—and the studio didn’t quite know how to handle it.

This wasn’t the version of Arnold Schwarzenegger anyone expected.

But for a few minutes on The View, the truth took center stage—and no amount of spin could make it disappear.