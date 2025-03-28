print-icon
print-icon

"We Will Not Allow It": Zelensky Rejects New Mineral Draft That Would Recognize US Support As Loans

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Friday press conference that he won't recognize past US military aid as loans, after Washington sent a new draft of the minerals deal to Kiev.

"Ukraine received a new agreement project from the U.S. regarding mineral resources, which is an entirely different document from the previous framework agreement," said Zelensky, adding "Ukraine will not recognize U.S. military aid as debt."

"We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it," Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian president also said that they are unwilling to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin "or with someone who would represent Russia," and instead said "I think that if there are people, I think there are businesses in Russia, and they have many different regions, including serious business areas. I think that we would communicate with them if they have a vision of how to end the war"

Via @oleshkomyroslav

One Ukrainian lawmaker said on Telegram that the revised mineral agreement is a "horror" that offers no security guarantees from Washington.

Lwwmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a People's Deputy from Ukraine's Holos party, said he obtained a new draft of the mineral deal from the U.S., dated March 23 - which he says would grant the Untied States access to all existing and future mineral deposits across Ukraine, along with oil and gas throughout the country.

According to Zheleznyak, the new agreement contains "not even a hint" of security guarantees - though he did note that the revised draft wasn't final, "and I hope that the Ukrainian side will demand and achieve significant changes to it."

"This is no longer a framework memorandum of intent, like the one discussed before the scandalous Oval Office meeting," said Zheleznyak, adding "This is a full-fledged, very clear agreement. And it's not in our favor."

"It can and must be changed. Otherwise, I don't see how it could be ratified by parliament."

The response comes as Kiev and Washington continue to dance around a deal that would allow the US access to Ukraine's mineral deposits, which was originally proposed by Zelensky as part of his five-point "Victory Plan" unveiled last October to secure US support. 

Trump, meanwhile, suggests that the mere presence of American contractors in Ukraine would act as a security guarantee - something Zelensky has rejected.

In a March 12 press release, the US State Department confirmed that Washington DC has provided $66.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine during the war with Russia which began in 2022, adding that $69.2 billion in military assistance has been provided since 2014.

"We have now used the emergency Presidential Drawdown Authority on 55 occasions since August 2021 to provide Ukraine military assistance totaling approximately $31.7 billion from DoD stockpiles," read the State Department memo.

Needless to say, this won't be over anytime soon at this rate...

Has Z said thank you lately?

Loading...