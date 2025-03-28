"We Will Not Allow It": Zelensky Rejects New Mineral Draft That Would Recognize US Support As Loans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a Friday press conference that he won't recognize past US military aid as loans, after Washington sent a new draft of the minerals deal to Kiev.

"Ukraine received a new agreement project from the U.S. regarding mineral resources, which is an entirely different document from the previous framework agreement," said Zelensky, adding "Ukraine will not recognize U.S. military aid as debt."

"We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it," Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian president also said that they are unwilling to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin "or with someone who would represent Russia," and instead said "I think that if there are people, I think there are businesses in Russia, and they have many different regions, including serious business areas. I think that we would communicate with them if they have a vision of how to end the war"

🇺🇸🇺🇦BREAKING! ZELENSKYY REJECTED TRUMP'S TREATY! He will NOT recognize U.S. military aid as debt.

Moreover, Zelensky refused to engage in direct dialogue with Putin.

Zelensky is once again confronting Trump and the U.S.



He stated:

"Ukraine received a new agreement project from… pic.twitter.com/CopihXojCx — Myroslav Oleshko (@oleshkomyroslav) March 28, 2025

Via @oleshkomyroslav

One Ukrainian lawmaker said on Telegram that the revised mineral agreement is a "horror" that offers no security guarantees from Washington.

Lwwmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a People's Deputy from Ukraine's Holos party, said he obtained a new draft of the mineral deal from the U.S., dated March 23 - which he says would grant the Untied States access to all existing and future mineral deposits across Ukraine, along with oil and gas throughout the country.

According to Zheleznyak, the new agreement contains "not even a hint" of security guarantees - though he did note that the revised draft wasn't final, "and I hope that the Ukrainian side will demand and achieve significant changes to it."

"This is no longer a framework memorandum of intent, like the one discussed before the scandalous Oval Office meeting," said Zheleznyak, adding "This is a full-fledged, very clear agreement. And it's not in our favor."

"It can and must be changed. Otherwise, I don't see how it could be ratified by parliament."

The response comes as Kiev and Washington continue to dance around a deal that would allow the US access to Ukraine's mineral deposits, which was originally proposed by Zelensky as part of his five-point "Victory Plan" unveiled last October to secure US support.

Trump, meanwhile, suggests that the mere presence of American contractors in Ukraine would act as a security guarantee - something Zelensky has rejected.

In a March 12 press release, the US State Department confirmed that Washington DC has provided $66.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine during the war with Russia which began in 2022, adding that $69.2 billion in military assistance has been provided since 2014.

"We have now used the emergency Presidential Drawdown Authority on 55 occasions since August 2021 to provide Ukraine military assistance totaling approximately $31.7 billion from DoD stockpiles," read the State Department memo.

Needless to say, this won't be over anytime soon at this rate...

Unreasonable response. I saw something about Putin working with the UN to oust Z. Maybe this is why. Not saying what should happen but watching closely. — Alexandria Irby (@Alexandria74733) March 28, 2025

This is what Zelensky does, he talks to Trump's admin promises to do something. Goes home and tells his people the exact opposite will happen. You cannot work with this kind of person.



Putin said recently that no real talks can start with him pretending to be in power. That… — Hank Rearden (@HankRearden_37) March 28, 2025

He backed himself in the corner and in loose loose situation. This is what happens when people put in power with zero experience and expertise in politics nether mind deplomacy. I suspect its downhill for Zelensky from now on and we will see some crazy statements in near future.… — UserWithNoName (@NetiConfetti) March 28, 2025

Has Z said thank you lately?