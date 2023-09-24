Zelenskyy, Trudeau Honor Actual 3rd Reich Nazi With Standing Ovation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy - who commands a battalion of neo-Nazis - honored an actual WWII Nazi with a standing ovation on Friday.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, fought in a Third Reich military formation accused of war crimes.

On Friday, he was honored during a session of Canadian parliament in which Zelenskyy addressed the lawmakers to thank them for their support since Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Canada has always been on "the bright side of history."

Hunka stood for standing ovation and saluted, according to Canadian television.

A 98-year old was given standing ovation by the Canadian parliament during Zelensky's speech.



He was hailed as a hero for fighting against the Russians.



Yaroslav Hunk fought for the 14th division of the Waffen SS. pic.twitter.com/1J2lNywBM5 — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) September 24, 2023

According to the Associated Press, Hunka "fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada," another name for the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, the Nazi party's military wing, also known as the SS Galichina.

Formed in 1943, SS Galichina was comprised of Ukrainians from the Galicia region in the western part of the country. It was armed and trained by Hitler's Nazis and commanded by German officers. The next year, the division received a visit from SS head Heinrich Himmler, who had high praise for the unit's effectiveness at slaughtering Poles.

The SS Galichina subunits were responsible for the Huta Pieniacka massacre, in which they burned 500 to 1,000 Polish villagers alive.

One of several photos on a blog by an SS Galichina veterans’ group that shows Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian immigrant honored by the Canadian Parliament during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Hunka is in the front row, middle.

In fact, during the Nuremberg Trials, the Waffen-SS was declared to be a criminal organization responsible for mass atrocities.

Here’s the Ottawa-approved 14th division of the Waffen SS in the field https://t.co/gsMEEiqKNo pic.twitter.com/qVHClZrI7J — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 24, 2023

Following the war, thousands of SS Galichina veterans were allowed to leave Germany and resettle in the West - with around 2,000 moving to Canada. By that time, they were known as the First Ukrainian Division.

A blog by an association of its veterans, called “Combatant News” in Ukrainian, includes an autobiographical entry by a Yaroslav Hunka that says he volunteered to join the division in 1943 and several photographs of him during the war. The captions say the pictures show Hunka during SS artillery training in Munich in December 1943 and in Neuhammer (now Świętoszów), Poland, the site of Himmler’s visit. In posts to the blog dated 2011 and 2010, Hunka describes 1941 to 1943 as the happiest years of his life and compares the veterans of his unit, who were scattered across the world, to Jews. -Forward

So, the same leftists who called Trump supporters Nazis for years are now honoring an actual Nazi - while Germany has notably locked up several concentration camp guards in their 90s for their involvement in Nazi activities.

University of Ottawa Political Scientist Ivan Katchanovski lays it out...

He wrote that he volunteered to join SS Galicia Division in 1943 in Ternopil region in Western Ukraine https://t.co/QAKG9hZOjo — Ivan Katchanovski (@I_Katchanovski) September 24, 2023

AP/CBC: "A top commander of a Nazi SS-led unit accused of burning villages filled with women and children lied to American immigration officials to get into the United States and has been living in Minnesota since shortly after the Second World War, according to evidence… pic.twitter.com/SAgjh0HCgy — Ivan Katchanovski (@I_Katchanovski) September 24, 2023

"Zelenskyy joins Canadian Parliament’s ovation to 98-year-old veteran who fought with Nazis. The man was part of SS Galichina, a unit whose history has been whitewashed by veterans groups in the West. The Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation on Friday to a 98-year-old… pic.twitter.com/tB8RQ4fXmS — Ivan Katchanovski (@I_Katchanovski) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, here's Ukraine's Azov Battalion of neo-Nazis that everyone with a Ukraine flag in their bio is supporting...

Odd, they don't look like Trump supporters.

Maybe these Nazis can shed some light? Careful, "X" thinks this is sensitive material (that might redpill people?).

As @RealAlexRubi reported, "Boneface" McLellan has boasted of taking photographs of Ukrainian fighters “posing with the corpses of a lynched pregnant woman and a man they said was her husband.”



Boneface also insists Ukraine's military is filled with Nazis like himself: “There… pic.twitter.com/AyzuO89xvL — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile...