Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Policies Would Put The Final Nail In New York's Coffin

Socialists always rise to power in the midst of failed liberal leadership. The assumption being that liberal policies accomplish nothing because they "don't go far enough" to push the collectivist values of wealth redistribution and equity-based cultural engineering. If only the political left asserted more control over people's lives and property, all the ailments of American society would magically disappear.

In most cases socialism also fails to make people's lives better. Though one could argue that it does eventually achieve its goals of equal wealth - Socialism makes everyone equally poor. In countries where socialism actually finds "success" a couple of factors are always present: A small population that avoids multiculturalism and mixed demographics, and access to abundant natural resources.

Wherever socialism in introduced into an otherwise prosperous economy, the standard of living automatically degrades. When socialism is used as a bandage to stop the financial bleeding of a depressed market wounded by liberal management, it always makes things far worse.

The city of New York is on the verge of learning this lesson the hard way with the sudden popularity of mayoral candidate Zohran Mandani. Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old assemblyman, democratic socialist and "rap music producer", defied expectations when he pulled well ahead to presumed victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York City's June 24 Democratic mayoral primary.

While there were 11 candidates on the ranked-choice ballot, preliminary polling named Cuomo and Mamdani the front-runners by a large margin. Cuomo frequently polled above Mamdani in the weeks leading up to voting day, but the former governor ultimately ended up calling his opponent on Tuesday night to concede. Mamdani led Cuomo 44% to 36% among first-place votes, with 96% of ballots counted as of around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25

A Muslim immigrant born and raised in Uganda, Mamdani only became a legal citizen in the US in 2018. He supports communistic economic reforms and woke social engineering concepts. If you thought NYC could not be any worse, get ready because if Mamdani becomes Mayor his policies will prove the progressive enclave has far further to fall. A look at his campaign proposals reveals a disturbing list of childish ideas that would put the final nail in New York's coffin.

Rent And Housing Controls

New York already made this deadly mistake during the covid lockdowns when they applied an eviction moratorium from 2020 to 2022. Government property controls in any form tend to force owners out of rental markets, compelling them to sell their properties in order to avoid losing money in the future maintaining homes and apartment buildings that don't bring in a profit.

As owners sell, renters are made homeless and the supply shrinks, causing rents to skyrocket even higher. The vacancy rate for rental housing in NYC has dropped to 1.4%, (the lowest since 1968).

Mamdani has consistently called for multi-year rent price freeze and acts as if property owners are the source of New York's rent inflation. In reality, the prices are rising because of basic supply and demand. A price freeze would not solve the the problem of diminishing supply for renters. In fact, it would drive more owners out of the market and reduce the supply even further. Prices might be suppressed by the government, but more and more people will have to leave New York or become homeless.

The result would be a disaster for the city as the population shrinks and tax revenues decline, and Mamdani's reforms require more taxes, not less.

The candidate hopes to offset the supply problem with government subsidized housing, but this will mean billions in tax expenditures over the course of the next ten years. Similar efforts in California have resulted in disaster along with billions in wasted taxes and their homeless problem has only increased. Building housing is also expensive and socialists can't make contractors work for free. The solution would be for progressive politicians to drastically reduce regulations on construction and cut taxes, but they will never do this.

Defunding The Police

Mamdani has long been a proponent of defunding the police along with other woke notions of reducing crime by reducing enforcement. He has recently changed his position, claiming he will not cut funding to police as New Yorkers grow increasingly fearful of theft and violence. However, his policies remain suspect and he argues that criminal violence "is an artificial construct".

Zohran Mamdani on why he wants to empty jails: "VioIence is an artificial construct" pic.twitter.com/N4G7jSmEDX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 26, 2025

He plans to create a "Department of Community Safety", a proposal that includes increased investment in mental health programs and crisis response, expanding "evidence-based gun violence prevention programs" and increasing funding to "hate violence prevention programs" by 800%.

In other words, Mamdani is going to pursue strict gun controls that will disarm law abiding citizens, making them easier to victimize. Furthermore, focus on mental health will likely come at the expense of actual prosecution and jail time for offenders, meaning repeat criminals will run rampant. "Hate violence" is a non-issue in NYC unless one counts attacks on Asians, often committed by black perpetrators as video evidence shows. This is not something that a leftist like Mamdani will acknowledge.

As we have seen in leftist cities like Seattle and Portland, overt restrictions on policing lead to a law enforcement exodus. Cops quit in droves and move away, leaving the population with less protection and more crime.

City Owned Grocery Stores

Leftists are outraged by the fact that retailers are closing up shop in high crime neighborhoods, leaving residents with "food deserts" and less jobs. The thing is, the residents are the problem, not the companies that are forced to leave to avoid constant theft.

On top of this, grocery prices are incredibly high after the stagflation crisis struck under the Biden Administration, leaving Democrats struggling to find a way to reduce costs and avoid losing even more of their working class voter base.

Mamdani's solution is, of course, more price controls. This time through government operated grocery stores. Mamdani has said he plans to address the cost of food by creating city-owned grocery stores that will pay no rent or property taxes, buy and sell at wholesale prices from centralized warehouses and partner with local vendors to keep prices down. Meaning, the city would have to manage the entire supply chain to these stores in order to get the price cuts Mamdani wants.

Typically this leads suppliers to stop supplying as their profits shrink to nothing when dealing with socialist government buyers. One must also ask why Mamdani doesn't simply reduce taxes on existing retailers in exchange for helping food prices go down? Government grocery stores with price controls might lower costs for consumers, but they would also destroy local competition, causing more and more companies to leave NYC, creating even more "food deserts".

Raising Minimum Wage To $30

The minimum wage debate is built on naivety. Socialist think they can dictate one aspect of the free market without negative consequences on all other aspects of the free market. Mamdani's plan to raise New York City's minimum wage to $30 would be devastating to the economy, driving employers out of the area. The same thing that happened when Seattle raised their minimum wage to $20, and California is experiencing an exodus of fast food jobs after they raised wages to $20.

The only way this idea would not end with businesses fleeing the city is if the government forced a tax as punishment for companies that relocate (as California tried to do).

Higher Taxes On "Richer And Whiter" Neighborhoods

Mamdani is fully onboard with DEI initiatives including race based wealth redistribution. In his "Soak The Rich" proposal, Mamdani states:

“Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods..."

While many New Yorkers support the idea of balancing property taxes, the candidate's calls to target "white neighborhoods" has raised concerns that he is seeking to implement hidden reparations through race-based taxation.

At bottom, Mamdani's campaign is rooted in an even more extreme version of the platform that led to the defeat of the Democratic Party in 2024. As mayor in NYC, it's inevitable that these policies would destroy what remains of New York's already struggling economy and trigger a capital flight the likes of which the city has never seen before.