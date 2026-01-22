$6,000 Gold Ahead As Trump-Treasury & Fed Will 'Run It Hot' In 2026

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Financial writer, market analyst and precious metals expert Craig Hemke predicted at the beginning of 2024 that the US would add a whopping $2 trillion in debt. It did.

At the beginning of 2025, Hemke predicted the US dollar would take a big hit. It did, and record high gold and silver prices score Hemke another bullseye.

At the beginning of 2026, Hemke is predicting the Trump Treasury and Fed are going to put the pedal to the metal in running the economy. Hemke explains:

“Japan had yield curve control for years. They have taken it off, and interest rates have skyrocketed. This is where we are heading in the US. In May, Trump is going to appoint a ‘yes man’ to the Fed. He’s going to replace (Jay) Powell, who will work with Scott Bessent (Treasury Secretary) and do his bidding and meld operations together. Why would they need to do that? Because they are going to run it hot. Remember, it was austerity a year ago. DOGE was going to cut $2 trillion in spending. They were going to balance the budget and all that kind of stuff. They quickly figured out that dog was not going to hunt. Now, it’s all about growing our way out of this. Scott Bessent was on TV this weekend saying we are going to grow fast enough that the interest expense, which is around 6% of GDP, is going back down to 3% of GDP. They think they can grow GDP that fast. They are going to grow GDP that fast by Trump’s ‘yes man’ cutting the short end, and if interest rates on the long end start going higher because of the inflation that it’s going to cause, they are going to come back in with yield curve control here in the US. They have done this before after World War II, and they are going to do it again as soon as this year. That is the most bullish thing that can happen for gold and silver. This is also why gold and silver have been rallying so strongly in the last 24 months.”

Hemke predicts gold will hit at least $6,000 per ounce, and silver will easily hit $130 per ounce in 2026. The industrial demand for silver is not going to let up anytime soon.

Also, central bank demand is going to continue. Hemke contends:

“Two weeks after the start of the Ukraine war, the US kicked Russia out of the SWIFT system and froze its foreign currency reserves. That sparked, at the same time, global central bank gold demand that has run record buying for four years in a row. It started in 2022. Countries looked around and said, ‘Wow, if we get sideways with the US, they will do the same thing to us.’ So, they started selling their Treasuries and dollar reserves and started buying gold. There were record amounts in 2022, 2023, 2024 and another big year in 2025 for physical gold buying by central banks. We just got news today that the Polish central bank is buying another 150 metric tons of gold. They are building their gold holding to 700 metric tons. So, this global central bank demand is underpinning gold.”

In closing, Hemke says:

“The Fed is saying they are going to cap interest rates. The Fed is going to be a buyer of 10-year Treasury notes at let’s say 4%. . .. With locking in rates while inflation is up there, you will have negative real interest rates. The most bullish factor for gold prices are negative real interest rates. That’s the path, and that’s where the US is headed. It will be yield curve control.”

There is much more in the 39-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with Craig Hemke of the popular website TFMetalsReport.com for 1.20.26.