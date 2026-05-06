'Don't Even Think About Selling': Mr. Gold Warns US 'Officially A Banana Republic'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Last time financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter (aka Mr. Gold) was on USAW, he said don’t even think about selling any gold or silver. One of the big reasons why he is still saying this is the news last week that the US debt to GDP ratio is now at 100%.

Mr. Gold says, “I have talked for years about how the entire world runs on credit. What we started this off with is the United States is officially a banana republic. It’s 100% debt to GDP..."

"When I was in school in the early 1980s, the definition of a banana republic is when it hit 100% debt to GDP. In this instance, it is the issuer of the world’s reserve currency that is admitting it is officially a banana republic. Everything runs on credit. The biggest issuer of credit is the United States, and if their credit card gets declined, then what does that do to the real economy? Nothing will work. There will be nothing on shelves. Stores will be dark. Should you store food? The answer is yes because something really bad is right in front of us. It’s a credit collapse.”

So, the Trump Administration is not going to just let everything collapse.

What is the contingency plan?

Mr. Gold says, “I think the contingency plan is oil..."

"They went after Maduro. So, they have taken control of the Venezuelan oil supply. They want to do the same thing elsewhere. I mean President Trump said in his own words, he said basically we are pirates, and we are going to take Iran’s oil. I think that’s the plan. It is to control more oil and keep the petrodollar system alive. Is it going to work? I think, ultimately, it will not work because the numbers are far too upside down at this point. If you really look under the hood, the Federal Reserve itself is insolvent. And we have not even talked about derivatives. Derivatives are the gorilla in the room. In the derivative market, you are looking at $2 quadrillion in derivatives. Once you get things off sides, and an example of that is look at the British yields, they are back to pushing 7%. They are back to rates that are the same as in 1998. So, all of the easing is gone. Everything runs on credit, and once you gum up credit, you start affecting the real economy. Then, there is less cash flow in the real economy, and that spills over into the financial economy and financial markets. Derivatives are the biggest danger. Warren Buffett calls them mass financial destruction. It should not go unnoticed that Berkshire Hathaway is now sitting on $400 billion of cash, which is the biggest hoard they have ever had. In 1998, the financial media called him an idiot, and what happened in 2000? Buffett was an idiot again in early 2008. What happened in late 2008 and 2009? Buffett is not an idiot, and for him to say now that there is nothing out there of value to buy and I’d rather have cash, that tells you a pretty big story.”

On silver, Holter says, “I think we are reloading for a much larger event than we saw in November to January."

"That 90 days was spectacular, but I think this next move is going to dwarf that.” Holter says many big analysts are predicting silver much, much higher by the end of the year.

There is much more in the 42-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with financial writer and precious metals expert Bill Holter/Mr. Gold as the “credit collapse” in the financial system begins for 5.5.26.