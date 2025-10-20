Escaping The 'Digital Concentration Camp'; Gold Fights The 'Financial Control Grid'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), publisher of “The Solari Report,” is back with a new cutting-edge publication called “Plunder.”

CAF has been pushing gold (and silver) as an investment for the past few years. The record high price of the yellow metal has proven her right. In order for the few to control and steal the assets of the many, they have to build what CAF calls a “financial control grid.”

What can help common people fight the control grid being built in front of their eyes?

Buy the oldest money on the planet. CAF says:

“We are seeing an increased move to institute a control grid. For example, you have the PM of England standing up and saying if you don’t have a digital ID, you can’t work. People are saying, wait a minute, I want my money outside the system because this system is beginning to act in criminal ways and manic ways. We are seeing changes in policies at the federal level that make people nervous. So, the reality is gold is simple. Everybody can understand it... Gold is looking attractive, and it is being remonetized. It’s not just by central bankers, now we see states around the United States making gold legal tender. . .. Silver has lagged dramatically, but silver is catching up.”

Is there something wrong with the financial system for gold and silver to be flashing these warning signs with record high prices? CAF says:

“There is something very wrong with the financial system, and that is the financial system is being used to institute a control grid. If they succeed instituting an all-digital financial system that includes AI (artificial intelligence), a digital ID and an all-digital financial system, then we are looking at the end of currency and what I call the digital concentration camp... Now that you have printed so much money, you want to get control of the real assets, and that’s what they have been doin... The game of growing the debt is over. Like the game of musical chairs, we are all going to scramble to get control of the real assets. This is why they have been pushing programmable money because you are trying to suck them out of the real assets while they build the control grid and while they jump in and get control of the real assets... What I keep telling everybody is to focus on what is real, and focus on what you can understand.”

CAF also points out, “We are in a war, and people are trying to poison you. You have to take responsibility for your health and food choices. In the “Plunder” wrap-up, we talk about all the different efforts to plunder all the different countries around the world..."

" What we have heard for years is, eventually, they would come and plunder the United States. It was just a matter of time, and now it is happening. That’s why it’s so important to see the game.”

In closing, CAF gives many ideas and strategies to thwart the plunder such as everyone increasing the use of cash, making good food and health choices, not financing your enemies and acquiring hard assets such as farmland and gold, which CAF says is “starting a new bull market.”

There is much more in the 58-minute interview.