Futures, Dollar Rise, Gold Soars After Trump's Latest Tariff Salvo

US equity futures are higher, led by Tech as investors largely ignored tariff headlines, in this case the 25% tariffs on steel/aluminum which were announced yesterday, and which will predominantly impact both Canada and Mexico. As of 8:00am ET, S&P futures are 0.5% higher, reversing half of Friday's drop as the tariff news lifted American metals stocks, with US Steel Corp. surging as much as 15% in premarket. Alcoa Corp. rallied 5%. Nasdaq futures are up 0.6%, with Mag7 names all higher ex-TSLA with Semis and Financials catching a bid. Bond yields are mostly unchanged with USD higher. Commodities are seeing strength across the entire complex with gold’s record run continuing, now above $2900. Today’s macro data focus is on the NY Fed’s 1-year inflation expectation given the hotter print on Friday from Univ of Mich; CPI is on Weds.

In premarket trading, McDonald’s rose 2% as sales rose in the fourth quarter after growth in the chain’s international business made up for a decline in the US. Meta once again led gains for the Mag7 group. Meanwhile, shares in Tesla are set to extend losses for a fourth session(GOOGL +0.6%, AMZN +0.4%, AAPL +0.5%, MSFT +0.6%, META +0.6%, NVDA -0.05% and TSLA -1.6%). Aluminum and steel company shares rose as President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on all imports of the metals into the country (Alcoa (AA) climbs 5% and Century Aluminum (CENX) jumps 10%). Steel firms moving higher include: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) +8%, US Steel (X) +5%, Steel Dynamics (STLD) +6%.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) falls 2% as Emerson said the $265 per share price offer for the company is Emerson’s best and final price. Here are some other notable premarket movers:

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rises 13% after announcing it has entered into a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals resolving patent litigation.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) falls 2% as Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to exit its equity investment in the company.

Hain Celestial (HAIN) declines 6% after reporting 2Q adjusted earnings per share that missed the average analyst estimate.

On Semi (ON) tumbles 8% after reporting quarterly revenue that missed the average analyst estimate.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) rises 2% after Hyatt Hotels agreed to buy the company for about $2.6 billion

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) slumps 62% after the company voluntarily paused enrollment and dosing of a trial of bexotegrast in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Semtech (SMTC) plunges 27% after the chipmaker said sales of the company’s CopperEdge products are expected to be lower than management’s “floor case” estimate due to rack architecture changes.

Trump’s intention to announce a 25% levy on steel and aluminum Monday added to already tense sentiment before Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semiannual congressional testimony and the US President’s possible unveiling of reciprocal tariffs on “everyone” this week. Trump said the metals tariffs would apply to imports from all countries, though he didn’t specify when they would take effect.

“Our view in tariffs remain that they will cause volatility, are a negotiating tool and will eventually be not as bad as feared,” said Mohit Kumar at Jefferies International.

The dollar strengthened and gold hit a record high as Trump’s latest plan for steel and aluminum import tariffs brought fresh disruption to markets. The yen and the Canadian dollar were the main losers against the greenback as the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to its highest in nearly a week. Like the dollar, bullion climbed as the president’s latest trade threats helped boost demand for haven assets.

Separately, Trump said Elon Musk’s government efficiency team has found irregularities while examining data at the US Treasury Department. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were steady.

There are a number of key events on the radar in coming days, including Powell’s speech and US CPI data.

Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony at a time when officials are signaling they’re not in a hurry to further ease policy. Nonfarm payrolls moderated last month and revisions show US job gains were softer but still solid in 2024. Inflation data due this week may help buttress those arguments and underpin market pricing for just one Fed rate cut this year.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.3% with real estate, energy and telecommunication stocks among the best performers. Basic resources provide a drag due to the aforementioned metal tariffs. BP Plc shares surged the most since 2020 as Bloomberg News reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management had built a stake in the oil company. Here are the most notable European mover:

BP shares rise as much as 7% after Bloomberg reported that activist investor Elliott has built a significant stake and is pushing the company to consider transformative measures.

Spectris shares advance as much as 4.7% after JPMorgan upgrades the high-tech instrument maker to overweight, with a Street-high price target.

ITV shares rise as much as 3%. Major shareholders in the broadcaster’s management support efforts to explore a deal for its production arm, the FT reported Sunday, corroborating earling reports.

Drax shares gain as much as 5.9% after the renewable energy company agreed to a four-year low carbon dispatchable contract with the UK government for Drax Power Station.

Talgo shares gain as much as 8.5%, after Poland’s PFR said it intends to submit a proposal that would entail a takeover bid for 100% of the Spanish trainmaker.

Telkom shares climb as much as 8.1% in Johannesburg after the telecommunications company said its 3Q Ebitda rose 28% on continued operational efficiency gains from cost optimization initiatives.

Cloetta shares rise as much as 5% to hit their highest level since September 2021 after the confectionery company decided not to proceed with a planned greenfield investment in the Netherlands due to “increased risk relating to energy supply and the still on-going permitting process.”

IAG shares drop as much as 3.5% after Goldman Sachs cut the stock to neutral from buy after the British Airways owner’s shares outperformed peers since its upgrade last January.

Rockwool shares fall as much as 5% as UBS cuts its rating to sell as the stone-wool producer faces a normalization of margins.

GTT shares fall as much as 7.3% after the French engineering firm announced job cuts at its Elogen hydrogen unit, as well as the departure of CEO Jean-Baptiste Choimet.

Gerresheimer shares slip as much as 1.4%, paring some of Friday’s 9.5% surge, on news that the company is in early-stage talks with private equity investors on a potential takeover.

Safestore and Shurgard Self Storage both decline after being downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley, who argue the pair are unlikely to lead in any sector recovery.

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks dropped on concern US President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum will add to a growing trade war. Hong Kong shares rose for a third day amid optimism toward the tech sector. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 0.5%, with TSMC the biggest drag on the benchmark. Shares in Taiwan and Australia dropped, while Japanese stocks were mixed. A gauge of Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong jumped more than 2% as the nation’s growing artificial intelligence capability fueled optimism on the beaten-down sector. Sentiment was also boosted by Trump’s decision to delay suspension of the “de minimis” exception, boosting e-commerce shares.

“This is actually a very good reminder for global investors to look at the innovation capabilities of some of the Chinese players,” Jin Yuejue, a multi-asset solutions investment specialist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are very much monitoring the National People’s Congress coming up, whether there will be more fiscal impulse that’s going to be announced.”

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index inched up 0.2%, while commodity currencies pared earlier declines, after US President Donald Trump said he would announce 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum. “Markets are becoming incrementally less sensitive to these headlines,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen. “It’s not clear whether this is a negotiating tool to get a deal.” The Japanese yen is the weakest of the G-10 currencies, falling 0.6% against the greenback and taking USD/JPY above 152. EUR/USD steadied around 1.0326; Options markets suggest traders are positioning for a fresh round of euro weakness fueled by widening tariff-risk premiums.The Canadian dollar also underperformed with a 0.3% decline.

In rates, treasuries are mixed in early US trading Monday, holding most of Friday’s yield increases sparked by the January jobs data. 10Y yields are at 4.40%, unchanged from Friday; most yields remain within 2bp of closing levels from Friday with the curve steeper; 2s10s and 5s30s spreads are wider for first day in five. Treasury auctions begin Tuesday with 3-year notes and include 10- and 30-year new issues over subsequent two days. With no major US economic data slated before the CPI report Wednesday, Treasury and corporate bond supply may be the main driver of flows, along with reaction by other markets to President Trump’s latest tariff threats. Gilts rise and outperform their German counterparts with UK 10-year yields falling a basis point to 4.46%.

In commodities, WTI crude oil rose 1.5% to trade at $72, near session highs. Gold prices soared $41 to a record high above $2,900. Bitcoin rose 3% to near $98,000. Elsewhere in commodities markets Monday, European natural gas prices rose to a two-year high as colder temperatures accelerate the depletion of the region’s storage facilities. Benchmark futures rose as much as 4.1% to the highest since February 2023. Aluminum futures in London — the global benchmark — were steady as traders waited for more details on when and how the latest tariffs would operate. Copper was little changed.

The US economic data calendar includes only NY Fed 1-Year inflation expectations at 11am New York time. Fed speaker slate is blank; Chair Powell is slated to give congressional testimony over the next two days

Market Snapshot

S&P 500 futures up 0.4% to 6,071.50

STOXX Europe 600 up 0.3% to 544.21

MXAP down 0.3% to 185.10

MXAPJ little changed at 582.75

Nikkei little changed at 38,801.17

Topix down 0.2% to 2,733.01

Hang Seng Index up 1.8% to 21,521.98

Shanghai Composite up 0.6% to 3,322.17

Sensex down 0.7% to 77,340.86

Australia S&P/ASX 200 down 0.3% to 8,482.78

Kospi little changed at 2,521.27

German 10Y yield little changed at 2.37%

Euro little changed at $1.0333

Brent Futures up 1.0% to $75.42/bbl

Gold spot up 1.4% to $2,900.86

US Dollar Index up 0.10% to 108.15

Top Overnight News

Trump on Sunday said the US would impose 25% tariffs starting Mon on steel and aluminum imports, with his reciprocal tariff announcement arriving Tues or Wednesday. WSJ

US House Republican leaders are looking to cut federal spending by USD 2tln to USD 2.5tln, according to Punchbowl sources. House GOP negotiators now believe they will have to dig deeper into Medicaid spending to meet those targets. Punchbowl believe Washington is drastically underestimating the chance for a government shutdown after March 14.

Trump announced he is revoking security clearances for former President Biden and stopping his daily intelligence briefings, while he stated that there was no need for Biden to have continued access: RTRS

Trump said he instructed the Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies which is wasteful, while he suggested tearing the waste out of the US budget, even if it's a penny at a time: RTRS

Trump’s acting head of the consumer finance watchdog told staff to stop pending investigations and supervisory activities of banks: WaPo

US House Speaker Johnson said he will push the ‘one big bill’ strategy for passing US President Trump’s tax cut agenda and Republicans will find offsets to pay for Trump’s tax cut plans: Fox

Chinese officials are building a list of U.S. technology companies that can be targeted with antitrust probes and other tools, hoping to influence the tech executives who are heavily represented in President Trump’s orbit. WSJ

China’s consumer inflation accelerated for the first time since August, rising 0.5% in January from a year earlier, driven by holiday spending. Factory deflation persisted with a 2.3% decline. BBG

China’s retaliatory tariffs went into effect on Mon 2/10, although a White House official said the US could pause its recent 10% duty imposition if progress occurs on fentanyl when Trump and Xi speak this week. WSJ

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing additional tariff cuts ahead of a meeting this week with U.S. President Donald Trump that could boost American exports to India and avoid a potential trade war. RTRS

UK companies are paring back job postings at the steepest pace since the midst of the pandemic in 2020, and increasingly turning to redundancies. BBG

France will announce a total of €109 billion in AI investments over the next few years, Emmanuel Macron told France 2 TV before today’s summit in Paris. BBG

Democrats warn they are willing to have a government shutdown unless Trump and Musk dial back their aggressive overhaul of the federal government. NYT

Canada will reach out to US states with which it has significant trade relationships to persuade America to drop its tariff plans. BBG

Tariffs

US President Trump said they will be announcing on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium coming into the US and he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday which will go into effect almost immediately, while he added that no one can have a majority stake in US Steel (X).

US President Trump said on Friday that he will make an announcement in the week ahead on reciprocal trade with many countries, while he added that tariffs are an option to address deficit and auto tariffs are always on the table. Furthermore, Trump said they will meet on reciprocal tariffs on Monday or Tuesday and have an announcement.

Chinese officials may target Broadcom (AVGO) and Synopsys (SNPS) with probes and are building a list of US tech firms for potential probes, according to WSJ.

Japanese PM Ishiba expressed optimism on Sunday that Japan could avoid higher US tariffs as noted that President Trump had "recognised" Japan's huge investment in the US and the American jobs that it creates.

Australian PM Albanese said Australia will urge the US to give Australia exemption over steel tariffs.

Indian PM Modi is prepared to discuss reducing import tariffs and buying more energy and defence equipment from the US when he meets with US President Trump next week, according to Indian officials cited by Bloomberg.

German Chancellor Scholz said the EU could act in an hour when asked in a pre-election debate if the EU was prepared for possible US tariffs.

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks saw mixed price action as participants reflected on last Friday's NFP print and President Trump's latest tariff remarks in which he stated they will be announcing on Monday 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium coming into the US and will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, while China's retaliatory tariffs against the US took effect. ASX 200 declined with the index led lower by underperformance in tech and telecoms, while miners also suffered owing to the US tariff threat although Australia will urge the US to give Australia exemption over steel tariffs. Nikkei 225 retreated at the open but the clawed back its losses as a weaker currency provided a cushion and with some optimism from Japanese PM Ishiba that Japan could avoid higher US tariffs following his recent meeting with US President Trump. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp were positive following the recent CPI data from China which showed an acceleration and with the outperformance in Hong Kong led by notable strength in tech and telecom stocks. Nonetheless, the gains in the mainland were limited by the tariff and trade frictions after China's retaliatory tariffs against the US took effect and with officials also said to be building a list of US tech firms for potential probes.

Top Asian News

China appoints Zou Lan as deputy PBoC Governor.

Shein reportedly asked China suppliers to add production lines in Vietnam, according to Bloomberg.

India's Finance Minister Sitharaman said a new income tax bill will be introduced in parliament in the week ahead.

European bourses (STOXX 600 +0.4%) are modestly firmer across board, after a mixed APAC session overnight. European sectors hold a positive bias, but with the breadth of the market fairly narrow; Energy takes the top spot, lifted by gains in BP (+6%) after Elliott Management took an activist stake in the company. For the autos sector, it was reported on Friday that the EU is offering to lower tariffs on US car imports to avoid a trade war with the US. Mining names in Europe are generally on the backfoot today, with losses driven by commentary via US President Trump who said that he will be announcing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium coming into the US.

Top European News

German Economy Ministry spokesperson said they are doing everything they can to avoid tariff increases

Maersk (MAERSKB DC) said the security risk for commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb strait remains high, will continue to sail via The Cape of Good Hope until safe passage through the area is ensured.

European Commission said have not receive any official notification regarding imposition of additional tariffs on EU goods.

French Foreign Minister, said "of course we will respond to Trump's tariff announcement" and will call on the EU to respond to Trump tariffs.

ECB de Guindos said it is very important to avoid a trade war, have to have prudent and intelligent approach regarding latest tariff announcement. Analysis regarding tariffs is that it leads to impact on supply, inflation is less clear. Have to take into account all factors on monetary policy. Decision on policy will be taken meeting-by-meeting, see inflation converging to the "our" goal

UK Health Minister Andrew Gwynne was fired by PM Starmer over his WhatsApp messages which insulted constituents, fellow MPs and councillors.

French President Macron said France will announce during the Paris AI summit opening on Monday EUR 109bln investments in AI over the coming years.

Germany's election front-runner Merz said he was open to reforming Germany's borrowing rules amid pressure regarding defence spending financing, according to the FT.

FX

DXY has started the week off on the front foot in the wake of Friday's NFP report and weekend trade developments. On the latter, US President Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium coming into the US on Monday and unveil reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday which will go into effect almost immediately. Today's docket sees the release of US employment trends and NY SCE. DXY briefly eclipsed Friday's 108.31 high with a session peak at 108.44.

EUR is steady vs. the USD with the week commencing on a negative footing when it comes to trade; EU remains in Trump's sights, but the FT reported late last week that the EU is set to offer lower tariffs on US cars. EUR/USD briefly made its way onto a 1.02 handle with a session low at 1.0281 before returning back above the 1.03 mark - ECB's Schnabel and President Lagarde are due.

GBP is a little firmer today vs the USD and EUR, but with UK specific newsflow fairly light thus far; all focus will be on BoE's Mann - she has traditionally been an arch-hawk, so her remarks will be of great importance for any insight on her decision to opt for a 50bps cut vs expectations of a 25bps reduction. Cable currently sits in a 1.2370-1.2414 range.

JPY is the laggard vs the Dollar. On the weekend, PM Ishiba expressed optimism on Sunday that Japan could avoid higher US tariffs. As it stands USD/JPY trades towards the upper end of a 151.25-152.53 range; further upside could see a test of its 200 DMA at 152.76 and then its 100 DMA at 152.97 thereafter.

Antipodeans are mixed, with slight outperformance in the Aussie, which is outmuscling the Kiwi in the AUD/NZD cross; the Antipodes were initially hampered by the Trump tariff announcements, but the downside has seen waned as the Dollar gave back the initial upside. Australian PM Albanese said Australia will urge the US to give Australia exemption over steel tariffs.

PBoC set USD/CNY mid-point at 7.1707 vs exp. 7.3050 (prev. 7.1699).

Fixed Income

USTs are essentially flat and with price action rangebound thus far, trading within a very narrow 109-02+ to 109-09 range; markets are digesting the jobs report on Friday as well as fresh tariff announcements from President Trump regarding 25% levies on all steel and aluminium coming into the US (more details on Monday). Today's docket sees the release of US employment trends and NY SCE.

Bunds marginally higher in what has been a recent run of consolidation for German paper. Macro focus for the broader EZ-region has been on the implications of Trump tariff threats over the weekend (detailed above). If the EU is finally dragged into the trade war in a material way, the market will likely focus on the negative growth implications for the region. Mar'25 Bunds are currently tucked within Friday's 132.95-133.69 range with the corresponding 10-year yield towards the middle of the 2.35-2.40% range. ECB President Lagarde is due to speak later today.

UK paper a touch higher after an indecisive session on Friday. Global trade is the main macro focus today for global markets, however, it remains to be seen how much of a negative this will be for the UK given that rhetoric towards the UK from the Trump administration has been tempered on account of Trump's relationship with PM Starmer and the lack of goods trade imbalances between the two nations. Mar'25 Gilts are currently tucked within Friday's 92.94-93.87 range; BoE's Mann (who surprisingly voted for a 50bps cut last week) is due to speak later.

Commodities

A firmer session for the crude complex thus far, with upside facilitated by US President Trump's tariff announcement on steel/aluminium, and as markets await reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday/Wednesday. In geopolitics, Trump commented that he spoke with Russian President Putin regarding ending the Ukraine war although offered very few details including when the call took place. WTI sits towards the upper end of a USD 70.84-71.86/bbl range.

Firmer trade across contracts with European Nat Gas rising to a two-year peak to levels last seen in February 2023 - with desks citing colder temperature and tight storage.

Precious metals are firmer with gold and silver both advancing to a similar degree, whilst Palladium is higher but to a lesser degree. Focus has been on the yellow-metal, which once again printed a fresh ATH, this time above USD 2900/oz; current peak at USD 2,906.25/oz.

Copper futures are subdued after rangebound APAC trade, with tariff concerns and implications continuing to weigh on sentiment in the complex. 3M LME copper resides in a USD 9,379.35-9,477.95/t range at the time of writing.

Iraq set Basrah medium crude official selling price to Asia at a premium of USD 2.65/bbl vs Oman/Dubai average and to Europe at a discount of USD 1.25/bbl vs Dated Brent, while it set the OSP to North and South America at a discount of USD 0.65/bbl vs ASCI, according to SOMO.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have completed decoupling from the Russian power grid as planned and successfully synchronised their electricity systems to the European continental power grid.

Indian LNG buyers are said to be in talks for more US supply ahead of Indian PM Modi's trip to the US, according to Bloomberg.

India's Oil Secretary said Indian oil companies open to buy stake in US LNG projects.

Geopolitics: Middle East

"Negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza agreement have not started and Netanyahu has broken their date due to his visit to the United States", according to Sky News Arabia citing Hamas leader. "Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouq told Sky News Arabia: We expect that the negotiations will proceed and take their normal course".

Iranian Defense Minister said "It is not possible to reach an agreement with the current US government on the nuclear agreement", via Sky News Arabia.

Israeli PM Netanyahu dispatched a delegation to Qatar’s Doha for the next phase of ceasefire talks.

Israeli military said operations in the northern West Bank expanded to Nur Shams, while it added that several terrorists were killed and wanted suspects were detained. It was separately reported that Israel’s army confirmed it received three hostages and said it struck a Hamas weapons depot in Syria.

US President Trump said he is committed to buying and owning Gaza and may give sections to other states in the Middle East to rebuild it, while he added that they will make Gaza into a good site for future development. Trump also said that he will be meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS and Egyptian President Sisi, as well as noted that Middle Eastern nations will take Palestinians after those nations speak to him.

Hamas official condemned US President Trump's remarks on Gaza ownership and said that Palestinians will foil all displacement plans, according to Reuters.

Turkish President Erdogan said that they have no need to discuss or take seriously US President Trump’s Gaza plan, while he added that no one has the power to remove the people of Gaza.

Qatar condemned statements by Israeli PM Netanyahu on establishing a Palestinian state inside Saudi territory.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei met with visiting top Hamas leaders in Tehran.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister heads to Washington for talks with US officials, according to AFP.

Geopolitics: Ukraine

US President Trump said on Friday that he has spoken to Russian President Putin by phone regarding ending the Ukraine war, according to the New York Post.

US President Trump said he does not want to talk about his conversation with Russian President Putin but believes they are making progress and expects to have more conversations with Putin. Furthermore, Trump declined to say when they talked and noted that he would meet with Putin in person at the right time, according to Reuters.

Russia’s Kremlin said it can neither confirm nor deny publications regarding the Putin-Trump conversation, while Russia’s envoy to the UN said Russia awaits appropriate signals from the US regarding contacts with Moscow and that Russia has not yet seen positive steps from the new US administration on disarmament, according to RIA.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said Russia has not received any satisfactory proposals to start talks on Ukraine and statements by the West and Ukraine about an immediate start on talks are nothing but buzz building, according to RIA.

Russian Defence Ministry said Russian forces captured Orikhovo-Vasylivka in eastern Ukraine, while it was also reported that Russia said its troops repelled three Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kursk region.

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, according to the Mayor.

Geopolitics: Other

North Korean leader Kim said the trilateral cooperation among the US, Japan and South Korea is raising a grave security challenge. It was also reported that North Korea noted its nuclear weapons are not a bargaining chip and that its nuclear forces are meant for combat against enemies that threaten global peace, according to KCNA.

US Event Calendar

11:00: Jan. NY Fed 1-Yr Inflation Expectat, prior 3.00%

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

The week after payrolls is usually quiet but due to the first Friday of the month being the latest it could possibly be this month, then we bump straight into US CPI (Wednesday) week, with PPI (Thursday) for an added bit of inflationary sparkle. Outside of this the main highlight will be Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee (tomorrow) and the House Financial Services Committee (Wednesday). The latter comes after CPI which will possibly spread the interest level over the two appearances rather than most of the focus being on the first as per usual. Elsewhere in the US, watch out for the NY Fed inflation expectations series today after a stronger equivalent from the University of Michighan survey just before the weekend on Friday. After that we wait until this Friday for the other important US data, namely retail sales and industrial production.

In Europe we have the UK Q4 GDP reading on Thursday following last week's BoE meeting (our UK economist's recap is here). Elsewhere in the region, January CPIs are due in Denmark and Norway today, and Switzerland on Thursday. In terms of earnings we have 75 S&P 500 companies and 79 Stoxx 600 companies reporting.

The tariff news will clearly continue to dominate the agenda all week, especially after Mr Trump announced on Friday that he'd be holding a press conference early this week on the US plans for equalising tariffs on "reciprocal trade" with an added mention for autos. Then on Air Force One last night Mr Trump said he would put 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports later today. Canada, Mexico and Latin America would be the most impacted given that's where the US imports most of these goods from.

Looking forward now and in terms of Powell's testimonies this week, the overarching message is likely that the Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates at the moment, with Friday's payrolls and to a lesser extent the UoM inflation expectations series the latest support to that message. Even though headline (+143k) and private (+111k) payroll gains were below expectations, net upward revisions of 100k over the prior two months, a decline in the unemployment rate to 4.0% (4.1% expected), and average hourly earnings +0.5% on the month (vs. +0.3% expected), made it a hawkish report.On top of that, the annual benchmark revision to the level of March 2024 nonfarm payrolls (-598k final vs. -818k preliminary) was not as large as the BLS had previously projected. See our economists' US employment chart book here for everything you wanted to know about the labour market post this release.

For those inflation expectations last Friday the 1yr level was up to 4.3% (expected 3.3%) and the more important 5-10yr one at 3.3% (expected 3.2%). If confirmed in the final reading the longer-term expectations have only been higher for one month (June 2008) since 1995. This series continues to be ridiculously partisan post the election though with the 1-yr number seen around 5% from Democrat supporters and around zero for Republicans. So how reliable this number is at the moment is open is debatable.

Talking of inflation, strong seasonally adjusted gains in food and energy prices should keep headline CPI (+0.31% forecast vs. +0.39% previously) above core (+0.28% vs. +0.23%). YoY headline CPI should remain roughly steady at 2.9%, while that for core would just round down to 3.1%. OER will continue to be a big focus. For PPI it‘s as ever the components that go into core PCE that will gain all the attention.

Continuing with inflation, on Sunday data from China showed that consumer inflation (+0.5% y/y) accelerated at its fastest in five months in January (v/s +0.4% expected), up from December's +0.1% increase, mainly because of the brisk consumption seen in the recently concluded Spring Festival holidays. At the same time, producer price deflation persisted as the PPI (-2.3% y/y) fell for a 28th consecutive month. The decline was marginally faster than Bloomberg’s estimate of -2.2% while matching December’s contraction.

Chinese risk is doing well this morning with the Hang Seng (+1.80%) leading the way with the Shanghai Composite (+0.50%) also higher. Other markets are a bit more subdued with the Nikkei (+0.20%) and the KOSPI (+0.13%) swinging between gains and losses. S&P 500 (+0.32%) and NASDAQ 100 (+0.60%) futures are rebounded after a weak Friday session. The yen (-0.31%) is retreating from a two-month high, trading at 151.88 against the dollar, with 10yr JGB yields +1.8bps higher at 1.32%, the highest since 2011.

Last week saw markets experience a steady overall performance, but one that was bookended by tariff-related news. At the start of the week, the imposition and then delay to tariffs on Mexico and Canada saw the S&P 500 first fall sharply but then close less than 0.6% beneath its all-time high by Wednesday. The index then fell -0.95% on Friday (and -0.24% over the week) as news broke of US reciprocal tariff plans on Friday. Tech stocks were a particular underperformer, with the Mag-7 down -2.79% (-1.95% Friday) as Alphabet’s and Amazon’s results underwhelmed. However in Europe, the STOXX 600 was up +0.60% (-0.38% Friday), having hit an all-time high on Thursday. And there was also a strong performance for emerging markets, with the MSCI EM index up +1.38% (+0.57% Friday).

The hawkish data on Friday led investors to dial back their expectations for rate cuts this year, with just 36bps now priced in by the December meeting, which is the fewest in over three weeks and a turnaround from the 50bps priced intra-day on Wednesday. This helped trigger a significant selloff for Treasuries at the end of the week, which saw the 10yr yield up +6.1bps on Friday to 4.50%, even though the 10yr yield was still down -4.5bps over the week as a whole. In Europe, 10yr bund yields fell -8.8bps last week to 2.37%, including a -0.7bps decline on Friday as tariff risks outweighed the read-across from stronger US data.