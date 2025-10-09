Gold Is Saying The Fiat Currency Experiment Is Ending Globally; Rubino

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com

Analyst and financial writer John Rubino has been warning of a currency crisis for the last few years, but it’s not just the US dollar, euro or the yen.

Almost every country has exploding unpayable debt, and there is not a fiat currency that is going to survive. Rubino explains, “If you watch the financial press, they are noting that the price of gold is going up, but they are treating it like any other asset.

"Gold is humanity’s oldest form of money. So, when it goes up in price, that means the currencies against we are measuring it are going down in value. What we are seeing all around the world is fiat currencies declining in value dramatically . . . especially against gold. Gold, just in the last couple of weeks, pierced not just its all-time nominal high, but its all-time inflation adjusted high. This is a much bigger deal because we have had so much inflation in the last 30 or 40 years. Basically, gold is saying that the fiat currency experiment is ending. In other words, the monetary system that we set up in 1971 when we went off the gold standard . . . this led countries to create way too much debt, increase their spending dramatically and basically make all the mistakes that a human makes when you give them an unlimited credit card. Now, we are burdened with debt we cannot pay off, and people expect to be taken care of, and France is a good example of this.”

Almost every nation is facing the same crisis and same currency outcome. Rubino contends:

“Governments around the world are forced to borrow more and more money to cover the obligations they have taken on and to cover the interest costs on their debts. That requires them to print more money, and that is lowering the value of the currencies even more quickly. This basically will lead to a currency death spiral. That’s where we are right now.”

Rubino likes physical gold, silver and mining stocks. Rubino says, “The silver price will begin to outperform gold on a percentage basis.” Rubino also says:

“. . .In order (for gold) to serve as the foundation for the next monetary system . . . as we did it in the classical gold standard that was in place up until WWI, if we went back to that, you would need a gold price at around $20,000 per ounce. You would need this to back all the currencies that are out there now. . . . If we keep doing what we are doing now, the fiat currencies would go to zero, which means gold would go to infinity. My guess on the future gold price is somewhere between $20,000 (per ounce) and infinity.”

Rubino also thinks artificial intelligence (AI) is both inflationary and deflationary. He explains in the interview.

There is more in the 49-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with financial writer John Rubino of the popular site called Rubino.Substack.com for 10.7.25.