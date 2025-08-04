Gold Signals War - Martin Armstrong Warns Of "Panic Cycle In 2026"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Less than two weeks ago, legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong warned his “Socrates” predictive computer program showed a “100% Chance of Nuclear War.”

Since then, a war of words has flared up between President Trump and Russia, and he said Russia “has entered very dangerous territory.” President Trump then, “Orders US nuclear subs repositioned over statements from ex-Russian leader Medvedev.” “After Trump sends nuclear subs near Russia, Putin responds with hypersonic threat — what Oreshnik missiles can do.” If this is not enough to confirm some sort of nuclear exchange is coming soon, add what Secretary of State Marco Rubio just warned this past week. Rubio said, “In case of war with the US, Russia will rely on tactical nuclear weapons due to the weakness of its army.” A top Russian official also “Issues nuclear annihilation warning” and said Russia would “hit back with a devastating blow.” Keep in mind, all this happened in the last few days. On Friday, “gold signaled war” by exploding up $73 an ounce, up more than 2% in a matter of hours. Is the gold market seeing this nuke war talk and responding?

Armstrong says, “Oh, yeah! You look at gold, and you see what is happening..."

"Oil is pointing more towards September. . . . Gold keeps trying to get through the highs. This is not the major high. Hate to tell you, it’s not. Gold is showing, Up. Every market I look at, it’s the same thing. We have a panic cycle, and it’s not just for war in 2026. Go to our site and look at the euro, and there is a panic cycle for 2026. It’s everywhere. Why the computer has been correct is you cannot forecast any market in isolation. You can’t. It’s all connected.”

Armstrong says you won’t have to wait until 2026 for his “Panic Cycle” to begin.

His computer has long pointed to August 18, 2025, and that is about two short weeks away. Armstrong says,

“Honestly, this is turning into a grade school fight. I don’t know what Trump expects. He’s hurling insult after insult, and there is no possibility of peace anymore. It’s one thing to do tariffs and sanctions against Russia. Now, he is saying we are going to put sanctions on anybody that even deals with Russia. This is economic war. It’s as simple as that. . .. We don’t even have anyone to negotiate on behalf of the West. It’s dead, completely dead.”

Armstrong thinks neocons have built a wall around President Trump so nobody with different advice regarding NOT starting a nuke war can get through.

Is Martin Armstrong being blocked by the neocons surrounding President Trump now? Armstrong says, “I believe so..."

" I even wrote to AG Pam Bondi, and I did not get a response. I have written to presidents and heads of state, and I get responses. Not this time. . .. This is escalating, and he (Trump) is not in a good position. I don’t know what the hell he is doing. He seems to have crossed to the other side.”

There is much more in the 48-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Martin Armstrong, who is still giving a red alert for a very destructive nuclear war coming soon for 8.2.25.

There is free information, analysis and articles on ArmstrongEconomics.com.

