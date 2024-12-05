Missouri Bill Would Ban CBDCs, Make Gold & Silver Legal Tender

Authored by Derek Andersen via CoinTelegraph.com,

Attempts continue in the US state of Missouri to prohibit the potential use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

The state has seen several bills this year to stave off the digital currency, which does not currently exist in the United States.

Bullion yes, CBDC no

Republican Senator Rick Brattin pre-filed Senate Bill (SB) 194 on Dec. 1. The bill introduces changes to state law that would prohibit public entities from accepting a CBDC or participating in any testing of a CBDC. It also changes the definition of money in the state’s Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) to exclude CBDCs.

In addition to the provisions on CBDCs, the bill would require the state treasurer to keep at least 1% of state funds in gold and silver. It would also exempt the sale or exchange of gold and silver from the state capital gains tax and make gold and silver legal tender:

“The act declares that gold and silver shall be accepted as legal tender at their spot price plus market premium […] in the state of Missouri. Costs incurred in the course of verification of the weight and purity of any gold or silver […] shall be borne by the receiving entity.”

Massive legislative anti-CBDC push

The bill’s provisions on CBDC are similar or identical to those in other bills introduced in Missouri earlier this year.

Source: Rick Brattin

SB 1352 would make numerous changes to the state UCC, including a prohibition on CBDC. It is still in committee. House Bill 2780 would also ban CBDC and affect a variety of commercial transactions. It passed a House vote and has been forwarded to the state Senate.

SB 826 concerned CBDC alone and failed to pass. SB 736 and its companion bill in the state House of Representatives concerned CBDC and gold and silver and failed to pass. Brattin had previously introduced SB 866, which contained substantially identical provisions with differences in wording. It died in committee.

Anti-CBDC legislation is being passed in an increasing number of US states. Louisiana and North Carolina have passed laws to that effect in recent months.

The struggle against CBDC has been taken up on the national level as well. The US House of Representatives passed the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act on May 23.