Muted Demand During India's Second-Biggest Gold-Buying Festival, After Prices Surge

Gold demand during one of India's key buying festivals stayed muted on Sunday as record prices curbed jewellery purchases, ​offsetting a modest uptick in investment demand, according to Reuters.

Indians celebrated Akshaya Tritiya, the ‌second-biggest gold-buying festival after Dhanteras, when purchasing precious metals is considered auspicious. Only this time near record gold prices - the precious metal closed just over $4800 - kept buyer enthusiasm rather subdued.

"The sharp rally in prices curbed jewellery demand. In volume terms, buying was lower as consumers ​held back, though in value terms spending was higher due to ​elevated prices," said Amit Modak, chief executive of PN Gadgil ⁠and Sons, a Pune-based jeweller.

Since consumers are, like everyone else, subject to the laws of supply and demand, it is natural that a higher price will lead to lower demand. Gold prices hit a record high of $5,594.82 ​per ounce on January 29 and are now trading just over $4,800.

Gold futures in ​India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, closed at 154,609 rupees ($1,670) per 10 grams on Friday, nearly 63% higher than at the last Akshaya Tritiya festival. Except in a few ​southern Indian states, demand was lower than normal across the rest ​of the country, said Surendra Mehta, national secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association. Meanwhile retail ‌buyers ⁠have been stacking shifting toward gold coins, which are easier to liquidate, even as jewellers offered discounts on fees for crafting jewellery to attract buyers, said a Mumbai-based jeweller.