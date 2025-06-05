The Next Gold Confiscation: What It Could Look Like... And How To Avoid It

Authored by Nick Giambruno via InternationalMan.com,

On April 5, 1933, under the pretext of a national emergency, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 6102, making it illegal for US citizens to own gold.

The decree forced Americans to sell their gold to the government at an artificially low “official price.” If they refused, they faced harsh penalties: a $10,000 fine (over $200,000 in today’s debased dollars) and/or up to 10 years in prison.

It was blatant theft—a sweeping confiscation of wealth from the American people.

Today, many fear the US government could resort to gold confiscation again if it becomes desperate enough.

And honestly, those fears aren’t misplaced.

The government’s financial situation is rapidly deteriorating.

But would it really attempt another 1933-style gold grab?

I don’t think so.

What’s More Likely Than Outright Confiscation

Here’s the reality: only a tiny fraction of Americans own gold today.

I’d wager most have never even seen a gold coin, let alone understand its value.

Back in 1933, things were different. The US was still operating under a version of the gold standard, and gold was much more widely held. Today, a repeat of that playbook just isn’t worth the effort.

If the government wants to steal wealth, it doesn’t need to knock on your door. It can do it quietly and continuously—by printing money and debasing the currency. It’s the stealthy way to confiscate from savers.

But gold owners shouldn’t feel too comfortable.

I believe the next threat will come in a new form—not outright confiscation, but through a punitive windfall-profits tax on gold. And that could be even more dangerous.

The Coming “Fair Share” Gold Tax

There’s precedent for this. In 1980, Congress passed the Crude Oil Windfall Profit Tax Act, which levied up to 70% on so-called “windfall profits” from domestic oil producers.

And what exactly is a “windfall profit”?

As far as I can tell, it’s whatever politicians say it is. There’s no real definition—just a politically convenient excuse for legalized plunder.

In essence, a windfall profit is simply a profit the government doesn’t like.

So imagine this: gold explodes in price due to a currency crisis. Congress rushes in to “protect the people” and passes something like the Fair Share Gold Windfall Profit Tax Act, slapping on a tax of 70% or more on any gold profits.

How to Protect Yourself

The good news? There are practical steps you can take to avoid this kind of expropriation.

Sure, you could renounce your US citizenship. But let’s be honest—that’s a drastic move and not realistic for most people.

Thankfully, there’s a far more practical solution. You can do it right from your living room.

Own gold in a Roth IRA.

A Roth IRA is a tax-free zone. You contribute with after-tax dollars, and any future capital gains or income from your investments grow tax-free. Best of all, withdrawals in retirement are tax-free, too.

And while there are no guarantees when it comes to future legislation, investments held in a Roth IRA are far less likely to be targeted by a windfall-profits tax—especially one aimed at gold.

It’s a simple move that makes you a hard target.

So how do you actually do this—and protect your gold from the threats ahead?

That’s exactly why I just released a brand-new video with legendary gold investor Doug Casey. In it, he reveals his time-tested strategies for safeguarding your gold from inflation, bank failures, capital controls—and even government confiscation. Doug Casey Reveals the Best Way to Store Your Gold Click here to watch it and protect your savings before it’s too late.