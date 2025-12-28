Silver Tops $83: "When Prices Move Like This, An Awful Lot Of Bad Things Become Possible..."

The final week of the year begins with silver adding to a stunning month of gains, topping $83 for the first time...

Platinum and gold are also catching an early bid, with Treasury futures lower.

Silver is now at its most expensive relative to gold since Feb 2013...

Analyst and financial writer John Rubino has been warning of a currency crisis., expounding on his warning via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com.

On Friday, we saw a record high price spike for silver that produced a record high price for the white metal. Meanwhile, we saw record high prices for gold on the same day.

This has never happened before, and that shows the currency crisis long predicted is here. Rubino says,

“Currencies are pouring into real money in anticipation of the existing fiat currencies dying. That is a whole different thing and on a much bigger scale because the numbers are grossly inflated after 70 years of a credit super cycle. So, what we have seen so far is really just the beginning. Gold and silver have had huge runs, but they are doing it when things are more or less still normal. Precious metals are starting to soar in anticipation of something abnormal coming. Right now, this is a bigger gold than silver story because gold is the money we go back to when national currencies fail. Silver is a more complex story because it is also an industrial metal. There are new industries that are using more and more silver, and there is just not enough silver to satisfy that demand.”

Rubino contends the silver price spike will bring on a lot of volatility. Rubino points out, “That is pretty much a lock..."

"Silver is probably going to bounce around a lot in the next week or so. . .. All the silver is being sucked away, and when they run out, they say we will just pay you cash for these futures contracts. If that happens, that is basically the end of paper exchanges. We will just totally stop trusting them. Why would anybody want a long futures contract on an exchange that just defaults . . .. This is another big thing that might happen in the coming weeks. When you see prices move like this, an awful lot of bad things become possible. . .. There are a lot of shorts out there that just went massively underwater on Friday. . .. Somebody big has a lot of losses. . .. It’s like Warren Buffett says, ‘You only know who has been swimming naked when the tide goes out. Well, the tide has gone out for silver, and now we are going to find out who was unwisely short that market in the past week.”

Rubino sees silver resetting to at least $200 per ounce in the not-too-distant future. Gold will also reset to at least $10,000 per ounce.

Rubino says the next big trend is Big Tech players buying actual silver mines and bypassing metal exchanges altogether. Rubino says,

“Big Tech players are going to go out and get silver now, so they are set for the next few years. Yes, some of them are starting to buy silver mines. In the mining sector, this is one of the big changes we will see coming soon. Maybe Tesla buys First Majestic or some mine like that. Tesla buys a big silver mining company with multiple silver mines to guarantee silver supply going forward. . .. Google, Meta or Microsoft can pay insane amounts of money for commodities if they need to. It’s inventory building and panic buying in some cases. . .. All roads lead to higher precious metals right now. The only way it doesn’t is if there is a global nuclear war that extinguishes civilization. Take that out of the equation, and everything points to weaker currencies and higher precious metals prices.”

