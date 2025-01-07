10 Most Impressive Day One Reveals At CES 2025, Includes Jumping Hypercar

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the world's biggest tech show, officially began on Monday.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off the week by unveiling the latest products designed to advance gaming, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and agentic AI (key takeaways here).

Along with Nvidia's new AI products, here are the ten most impressive unveils at CES 2025 so far (courtesy of Rowan Cheung):

A 360° AI-powered body scanning health mirror that can scan your heart, weight, and metabolic health

Roborock's Saros Z70: A robotic vacuum that has a mechanical arm for picking up objects in the way of cleaning the floor

Halliday Glasses: Smart glasses with a 3.5-inch internal monochrome display

3. Halliday Glasses: Smart glasses with a 3.5-inch internal monochrome display



Project DIGITS by NVIDIA: A $3000 personal supercomputer that's 1,000x the power of an average laptop

BYD's supercar, Yangwang U9, jumping 6 meters forward (over potholes)

A pen with three cameras at the tip that turns any surface of the world into a canvas with notes synced and recorded to your phone

NVIDIA Cosmos: An open source, open weight Video World Model designed for the upcoming age of robotics source

Portalgraph: A 3D projector that projects VR space into the real world

Samsung Vision AI TVs that come with real-time translation, the ability to adapt to user preferences, AI upscaling, and instant content summaries

NVIDIA GB200 NVL2: A datacenter superchip with 72 Blackwell GPUs, 1.4 exaFLOPS, and 130 transistors

This is only day one.