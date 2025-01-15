2024 Registrations Of New Electric Cars Plummet 27.5% In Germany... "Petrol Dominates"

Authored by P Gosselin via the NoTricksZone

How’s the Green New Deal working out in Germany? Not very well at all.

Firstly, Germany has been in recession for almost 2 years now – thanks mostly to the policies of Economics Minster Robert Habeck (Green Party), who incidentally has no education in economics, business or finance. The guy just doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Secondly, German energy prices are among the most expensive in the world, and the German power supply has become more unstable than ever. Germany is now in a rapid deindustrialization tailspin.

E-cars aren’t selling

Another indicator that the Green New Deal is faltering badly: sales of new electric cars have plummeted 27.5%, reports Blackout News here, citing data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA).

“Only 380,600 electric vehicles were newly registered. This corresponds to a decline of 27.5 percent compared to the previous year.”

“Diesel cars were even ahead of purely electric cars at 17.2 percent," reports Blackout News.

“These figures show how far away Germany is from the government’s electromobility targets. According to the KBA, there were only 1.4 million electric cars on the roads at the turn of 2024/25, while the target is around 15 million by 2030.”

With the bad figures, it’s only natural that e-car proponents are calling for more subsidies in order to entice consumers to opt for e-cars, and higher taxes to punish those who refuse to cooperate by buying diesel or petrol engine vehicles, which are more reliable and cheaper.

Future remains bleak for e-mobility

So what does the future hold? That of course will depend on the outcome of the coming February 23 national elections.

Currently the (fake) conservative CDU/CSU party are leading in the polls (29%) and are expected to win.

But a new government under chancellor Friedrich Merz would likely continue Angela Merkel’s disastrous green policies, albeit at a slower rate than the current socialist-Green government under Olaf Scholz.

Growing resistance, AfD on the rise

However, Germany’s new conservative-libertarian AfD party, led by the charismatic Alice Weidel, is steadily closing the gap (22%), and today there’s even a chance of a major upset occurring come the end of February! The momentum is clearly on their side. Elon Musk called the AfD “Germany’s last hope.”

Though a victory by the anti-Green-New-Deal AfD party likely would not mean the chancellorship and thus a takeover of the reins of power, it would be another major setback for the ever increasingly unpopular green movement.

To make matters worse for the German green movement, President Trump will certainly bring energy prices down in USA, and thus further exacerbate Germany’s economic uncompetitiveness. Germany’s needs to wake up from its green fantasies.

In summary, the next four years don’t offer much hope for Germany and its crumbling green movement. To reach the set targets, authoritarian measures certainly would need to be enacted.