"Account Temporarily Unavailable": Facebook Outages Reported In U.S.

Facebook appears to be suffering widespread outages, as login attempts on the social media site produce the error: "Account Temporarily Unavailable."

The full error reads: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

Users on the website-tracking site Downdetector started reporting Facebook outages shortly after 1600 ET.

Outage map:

Besides Facebook, Downdetector users report TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are also experiencing outages or disruptions.

*Developing...