X Shreds Threads As Active Users Hit Record High; Legacy Media Fails To Kill 'Free Speech' Platform
How it started.
This aged well 😂😂😂— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2023
Meta's clone dies as X continues to blow up, months away from profitability, and breaking all user metric records.
How it's going?
Meanwhile...
Progress https://t.co/Km2qVCqP9P— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023
By mid-July, a little more than a week after Meta launched Twitter-clone Threads on July 5, we noted (read: here) a startling trend of the keyword "Twitter Killer" being used by corporate press ahead, during, and after launch. This was a coordinated attack - as the corporate press, and now even some in the Biden administration, want to cancel the free-speech billionaire.
Have some in the corporate press given up on their
"It's okay to admit defeat, especially when something is not working out," Forbes said this week as Threads has lost a whopping 80% of its users since launch.
And Musk has made it a mission to be that 'asteroid' to make legacy, dinosaur media extinct: "I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what's truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage!"
You'd be surprised how many people still don't notice the bias— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2023
One X user said, "You'd be surprised how many people still don't notice the bias Let's give it another year, citizen journalists will continue to expose mainstream media."