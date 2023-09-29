X Shreds Threads As Active Users Hit Record High; Legacy Media Fails To Kill 'Free Speech' Platform

How it started.

This aged well 😂😂😂



Meta's clone dies as X continues to blow up, months away from profitability, and breaking all user metric records.



What a year... pic.twitter.com/6bQSgeKAps — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2023

How it's going?

Meanwhile...

By mid-July, a little more than a week after Meta launched Twitter-clone Threads on July 5, we noted (read: here) a startling trend of the keyword "Twitter Killer" being used by corporate press ahead, during, and after launch. This was a coordinated attack - as the corporate press, and now even some in the Biden administration, want to cancel the free-speech billionaire.

Have some in the corporate press given up on their Twitter X attacks?

"It's okay to admit defeat, especially when something is not working out," Forbes said this week as Threads has lost a whopping 80% of its users since launch.

And Musk has made it a mission to be that 'asteroid' to make legacy, dinosaur media extinct: "I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what's truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage!"

You'd be surprised how many people still don't notice the bias



Let's give it another year, citizen journalists will continue to expose mainstream media — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2023

