Aerial Images Of Tesla's Giga Texas Hint At Cybercab Prototype Production

Monday's spotlight was on Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who issued another warning to clients about a "code red" situation unfolding at Tesla if CEO Elon Musk continued devoting time to DOGE-related efforts in Washington. Tesla shares fell 7% by late afternoon. However, one bright spot emerged on X around midday: aerial images show that Cybercab prototype builds may have already begun.

Joe Tegtmeyer, a certified flight instructor, snapped high-resolution aerial images of the Tesla Giga Texas earlier today, which revealed what could be castings of the new Cybercab vehicle.

"Interesting developments next to the Giga Texas Casting Machine section today … several new kinds of castings that do not look like Model Y or @cybertruck … looking for experts out there to identify these in the comments!" Tegtmeyer wrote on X.

Interesting developments next to the Giga Texas Casting Machine section today … several new kinds of castings that do not look like Model Y or @cybertruck … looking for experts out there to identify these in the comments!



Also, what looks like more Giga Press parts being delivered today.

Tegtmeyer noted, "Also, what looks like more Giga Press parts being delivered today."

Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt quoted Tegtmeyer's post on X, explaining:

"These do appear to be to rear Cybercab castings. The Cybertruck casting racks are marked with CTTX, which means Cybertruck Texas. On these new images from Joe today we can see RTTX, which likely means Robotaxi Texas." "Tesla has been installing Cybercab production equipment for months. Two months ago in a public interview Lars Moravy said that the first Cybercab prototype builds were slated to start this summer, with general mass production to start in early 2026."

I mean it's not quite summer but....

Despite the negative news surrounding Tesla to begin the week, new aerial images appear to show a new casting that doesn't resemble those used for the Cybertruck or Model Y—potentially indicating parts for the Cybercab. Perhaps an analyst—maybe even Dan Ives—will inquire about these images during Tuesday's earnings call.