"AI Crusades Have Begun": Robo-Taxi Involved In Hammer Attack In San Fran Following 'Coning' Incidents

A viral video with over a million views on X shows a person dressed in all-black striking a driverless car repeatedly with a hammer on the streets of crime-ridden San Francisco.

X user "(((BrokeAssStuart)))" said, "Someone seen destroying a RoboTaxi in San Francisco this weekend."

Someone seen destroying a RoboTaxi in San Francisco this weekend.



What do you think, hero or villain?



🎥: @caterywta on IG pic.twitter.com/KTdwGKrgWF — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) September 11, 2023

They asked: "What do you think, hero or villain?"

Back in July, we pointed out that members of Safe Street Rebels, a group that states cars are "polluting, dangerous & murderous," were coning driverless cars across the city, which disables the vehicle and forces it to stop.

Here is some of the footage of coning incidents:

Week of Cone - Night One was a hit! Keep sending in your coning submissions 🦄 pic.twitter.com/c4KZLbFvhy — Safe Street Rebel (@SafeStreetRebel) July 6, 2023

One X user said, "The AI crusades have begun."