"AI Crusades Have Begun": Robo-Taxi Involved In Hammer Attack In San Fran Following 'Coning' Incidents

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023 - 02:20 AM

A viral video with over a million views on X shows a person dressed in all-black striking a driverless car repeatedly with a hammer on the streets of crime-ridden San Francisco. 

X user "(((BrokeAssStuart)))" said, "Someone seen destroying a RoboTaxi in San Francisco this weekend." 

They asked: "What do you think, hero or villain?" 

Back in July, we pointed out that members of Safe Street Rebels, a group that states cars are "polluting, dangerous & murderous," were coning driverless cars across the city, which disables the vehicle and forces it to stop. 

Here is some of the footage of coning incidents:

One X user said, "The AI crusades have begun." 

