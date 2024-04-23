print-icon
AI Crusades: San Fran Lunatic Goes 'Donkey Kong' On Waymo Robotaxi

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024 - 01:20 AM

A viral video on X shows a person going full 'Donkey Kong' on an autonomous Waymo vehicle in the crime-ridden downtown area of San Francisco over the weekend. This plays into a much larger trend of people lashing out against self-driving cars. 

Local media outlet KRON4 said the fully autonomous Jaguar I-Pace was near Market and Dolores streets when a person jumped on the hood and started "stomping the front windshield in an attempt to break it open." 

This isn't the first time driverless vehicles have been targeted. A video from earlier this year shows a crowd in Chinatown torching a Waymo Jaguar on Jackson Street, between Stockton and Grant. 

A video late last year shows another robotaxi being attacked by a person with a hammer. 

Last summer, we pointed out that members of Safe Street Rebels, a group that says these cars are "polluting, dangerous & murderous," were coning driverless cars across the city. 

We have cited some X users who believe "The AI crusades have begun." 

 Why would people rise up against machines? As Goldman explained a little over a year ago, "AI Will Lead To 300 Million Layoffs In The US And Europe."

