Amazon Scraps New Irish AI Facility Amid Power Grid Shortfall

Authored by Charles Kennedy via OilPrice.com,

Amazon Web Services has cancelled plans for a €300-million server rack manufacturing plant in Dublin’s Ballycoolin industrial zone, citing an inability to secure timely electricity access from Ireland’s grid operator, ESB Networks, Irish media reported on Friday.

The facility, which would have supported Amazon’s expanding AI infrastructure, was expected to generate over 500 local jobs, and the collapse of the project reflects growing tension between Ireland’s ambitions to host digital infrastructure and the limits of its overstretched grid.

As first reported by The Irish Times and confirmed by Bloomberg, the decision follows months of failed attempts to guarantee grid connectivity for the planned facility.

Ireland’s data center sector now consumes more than 20% of total national electricity demand, prompting the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to restrict new grid connections in the greater Dublin area through 2028.

Earlier this month, AWS announced a multibillion-dollar investment to anchor its U.S. operations in Pennsylvania with power from advanced nuclear sources, part of a $20 billion AI expansion.

The company is also pursuing long-term clean energy supply deals across North America.

In Ireland, however, that strategy appears to have hit a wall. Even as AWS planned three new data centers in north Dublin, delays in planning approvals and grid reinforcement stalled progress. Local media report that Amazon’s request for temporary diesel generator use was denied, compounding the setback.

The cancellation raises deeper questions about energy infrastructure readiness in AI-era Europe. As hyperscalers ramp up power-intensive workloads, grid limitations are emerging as the biggest constraints.