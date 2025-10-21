Amazon's Reputation At Risk After 15 Hours Of Disruptions; May Spark Customer Demand For 'Cloud Diversification'

What many Americans discovered early Monday morning is that nothing online is guaranteed, not even the biggest websites, apps, or messaging services, after a massive outage in Amazon Web Services' (AWS) U.S. East 1 region in Northern Virginia triggered 15 hours of internet chaos. The disruption has reignited fears about overreliance on a single cloud provider and is expected to push major companies toward spreading their infrastructure risk across multiple clouds rather than relying on just one.

Bloomberg reports that yesterday's AWS outage in the U.S. East 1 region was one of the company's worst disruptions since 2021. The incident could prompt companies to diversify their cloud infrastructure risk, potentially slowing AWS' growth while intensifying competition from Microsoft and Google.

"The outage will likely fuel customers wanting to spread their infrastructure between multiple clouds, which could be a positive for smaller vendors like Google," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana wrote in a note, adding that it's unlikely to result in any meaningful market share loss for Amazon due to the difficulty of shifting workloads between clouds and industrywide capacity constraints.

The breakdown originated in AWS's Northern Virginia region, its largest data center cluster, when a malfunction in a digital directory for a core database service triggered cascading failures across other subsystems, resulting in online disruptions for highly-trafficked platforms such as Venmo, Robinhood, Zoom, Salesforce, Snowflake, and even Amazon's own Alexa, Prime, and Ring services. There were even reports of Amazon delivery disruptions (read here).

AWS engineers managed to restore data center operations in the Northern Virginia region to "normal" status by late Monday evening, about 15 hours after the problem first emerged. This outage echoes a 2021 incident that disrupted Netflix, Disney, and other global platforms.

If the AWS outage left you frustrated, imagine the chaos when China moves on Taiwan or disrupts critical infrastructure amid the ongoing Salt Typhoon and/or unleashes its full cyber arsenal against the U.S. Let's hope the trade war is resolved soon, because a nation suffering from "TikTok brain rot" might not survive a week without its social media.