Apple To Close First Unionized Store, Along With Two Others, Citing "Declining Conditions"

Apple is permanently closing three mall-based stores in the coming months: Apple North County in California, Apple Trumbull in Connecticut, and Apple Towson Town Center in Maryland, which is the company's first unionized store.

"Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumbull Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we've made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations," Apple told computer blog AppleInsider in a statement.

Most workers will be transferred to nearby stores if they choose to remain with Apple, while unionized Towson employees will need to apply for open roles under the current bargaining agreement.

Apple wouldn't provide additional color on what exactly those "declining conditions" were, such as whether they involved a slowdown in foot traffic or thefts.

Focusing on the unionized Towson location, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reacted furiously to Apple's decision. The move suggests that Tim Cook has little interest in bending the knee to lefty union pressure.

APPLE STORE CLOSURES | Apple announced its closing 3 locations, inside malls or shopping plazas across the country, on Thursday.

1/3 locations is Towson Town Center. The union representing the workers in Towson says they’re outraged. Doors set to close on June 11. @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/M9m3CZnqYQ — Tori Yorgey WBAL (@toriyorgeytv) April 10, 2026

"The IAM Union is outraged by Apple's decision to close its Towson, Md., store — the first unionized Apple retail location in the United States — and abandon both its workers and a community that relies on it for critical services and its unique access to public transit," the union wrote in a statement to the outlet.

IAM continued:

Apple's claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is simply false and raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union. We are exploring all legal options and will work with elected officials and allies to hold Apple accountable. We stand with our IAM Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM CORE) members and the community that depends on this store for essential access and support."

Apple appears to be sending a very clear message to workers considering the union route: go down that path, and you may end up like the Towson store.