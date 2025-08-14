Apple Plans AI Robots, Smarter Siri And Home Devices In Bid To Regain Momentum

Apple is preparing a sweeping lineup of new hardware as part of a broader push into artificial intelligence and the smart home, according to people familiar with the plans. The centerpiece is a tabletop robot, targeted for release in 2027, that is designed to act as a lifelike virtual companion. The company is also developing a smart speaker with a display for next year, as well as home-security cameras that would anchor a new Apple-branded security system.

The projects, which have not been publicly announced, are part of a strategy to reinvigorate the company’s product pipeline and expand into categories dominated by rivals like Amazon, Google and Samsung, Bloomberg reports.

Chief Executive Tim Cook signaled the scope of the work in an all-hands meeting this month, telling employees: “The product pipeline - which I can’t talk about - it’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing. Some of it you’ll see soon. Some of it will come later. But there’s a lot to see.”

The company has struggled to maintain momentum with recent projects. The Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, promoted as Apple’s next big platform, has sold below expectations, while the design of its most popular devices has remained largely unchanged for years. The company has also been criticized for lagging in the generative AI race, even as OpenAI has signaled ambitions to move into hardware with former Apple design chief Jony Ive.

Robotics as the Centerpiece

The tabletop robot, code-named J595, is described as an iPad-size display mounted on a motorized arm that can pivot, extend and reposition itself to follow users in a room. It will feature an entirely new version of Siri, designed to engage in conversations, recall information and insert itself into group discussions. Apple has tested giving the assistant a visual personality under the codename Bubbles, with options ranging from an animated Finder face to Memoji-like characters.

AI image: Midjourney/Cult of Mac

FaceTime will be a central function, with the ability to track people around a room during calls. Apple has also tested letting an iPhone act as a joystick to remotely reposition the robot during videoconferences. Designers are considering a final product that resembles the “Pixar Lamp” — a reference to the animated studio’s logo — and prototypes use a 7-inch display on a swiveling base.

A New Operating System for the Home

Both the robot and the smart display will run a new operating system called Charismatic, built for multiuser households. The interface combines elements of the Apple TV and Apple Watch software, with a focus on widgets, voice commands and facial recognition to personalize content as users approach.

The smart display, code-named J490, will be a pared-down version of the robot, launching as soon as mid-2025. It will support home controls, music playback, browsing and videoconferencing, but initially without the robot’s advanced conversational Siri.

Apple’s home push also includes cameras, starting with a battery-powered model, code-named J450, that uses facial recognition and infrared sensors. The system could automate functions like turning off lights when a room is empty or playing music for a specific family member. The company has explored a doorbell that can unlock doors using facial recognition.

Siri Overhaul and AI Ambitions

Underlying these devices is a major upgrade to Siri, developed under the codename Linwood and powered by large language models. Apple is also testing a parallel project, Glenwood, that could integrate outside AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude.

Engineers are working on a version code-named Linwood with an entirely new brain built around large language models — the foundation of generative AI. The goal is to tap into personal data to fulfill queries, an ability that was delayed due to hiccups with the current version. That new software, known internally as LLM Siri, is planned for release as early as next spring, Bloomberg News has reported. But work is going even further: Apple is preparing a visually redesigned assistant for iPhones and iPads that will also debut as early as next year. -Bloomberg

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, told employees this month that the overhaul has produced “a much bigger upgrade than we envisioned” and that “there is no project people are taking more seriously.”

Engineers have used systems like ChatGPT and Google Gemini during development of the tabletop robot and other AI features. The new Siri is expected to debut as early as next spring on iPhones and iPads, with a redesigned visual interface and tighter integration with personal data.

Beyond the Home

Apple is also working on redesigned iPhones for this year, as well as longer-term projects such as smart glasses, a foldable phone, a large foldable MacBook–iPad hybrid, and a 20th-anniversary iPhone.

The new hardware push comes as the company seeks fresh growth after scrapping high-profile initiatives like its self-driving car program. If successful, the products could help counter the perception that Apple no longer innovates at its former pace — and put the company in a stronger position to compete in the next era of AI-driven consumer technology.