Apple Secures Temporary Reversal On Smartwatch Sales Ban By Appeals Court

Apple was (temporarily) victorious on Wednesday in its bid to reverse a ruling that had barred the US import of certain smartwatches, a ban initially in place from Tuesday after the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled earlier the tech giant infringed on blood oxygen-sensing technology patents owned by the medical technology firm Masimo.

On Tuesday, Apple filed a request to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based in Washington, DC, to pause ITC's import ban and sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

By late Wednesday morning, Reuters reported the appeals court temporarily halted ITC's order.

Masimo has claimed in past legal filings that Apple illegally copied its pulse oximetry technology and poached employees to expand its smartwatch division.

It should be noted that ITC, which guides the White House and Congress on issues like intellectual property disputes, is overseen by the president.

Apple has been contesting the ITC's decision and urged the Biden administration to overturn it.

Masimo shares were down 3% on the Reuters report.

The pause allows Apple to continue selling Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 until Customs and Border Protection reviews redesigned versions of its watches, which do not include Masimo technology.

The review is expected to be completed on Jan. 12.