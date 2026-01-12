Apple Selects Google's Gemini To Power AI Siri

Apple shares moved up 1% in the morning U.S. cash session after CNBC reported that Apple will partner with rival Google to power key artificial intelligence features, including Siri, later this year.

In a statement cited by CNBC's Jim Cramer, Apple said it selected Google after a competitive review, calling Gemini "the most capable foundation" to support its AI roadmap and unlock new user experiences.

"After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models, and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users," Apple wrote.

We previously reported that Apple was tapping Google's Gemini model to overhaul Siri. This development is particularly alarming for Apple, as it shows how heavily the company relies on external AI technology.

The Apple-Google partnership has made Wedbush's research team, led by Dan Ives, look like superstars this morning, as it was one of their top three predictions for 2026.

Dan Ives's top 3rd prediction for 2026 was just realized with the AAPL/GOOGL partnership https://t.co/mIBHmaQIcF — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 12, 2026

