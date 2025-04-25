Apple Turbocharges Friendshoring: Your Next iPhone Could Be Made In India

Apple is turbocharging its "friend-shoring" strategy, thanks in large part to President Trump's ongoing trade war with Beijing, by initiating plans to shift all iPhone production for the U.S. market from China to India starting next year, according to the Financial Times, citing sources. The move marks a significant step toward diversifying Apple's supply chain away from China, in an effort to avoid tariffs.

The sources said the continued diversification of the supply chain into India may suggest that iPhone production could be ramped up to 60 million units by the end of 2026, or the amount required to satisfy the U.S. market.

Apple still relies heavily on Chinese suppliers for components, but final assembly is being relocated to Indian facilities operated by Foxconn and Tata Electronics. Unbeknownst to U.S. consumers, Apple has already ramped up production of Indian-made iPhones to avoid the 145% tariffs Trump imposed on China.

Daniel Newman of the Futurum Group research firm said Tim Cook's friend-shoring of iPhone production out of China to India (for the U.S. market) "is going to be an important move for the company to be able to maintain its growth and momentum," adding, "We are seeing in real time how a company with these resources is moving at relative light speed to address the tariff risk."

In Trump's first term—or around 2017—Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India, starting with the iPhone SE through its manufacturer, Wistron, in Bengaluru. By 2019, Apple had expanded its manufacturing footprint in the country to begin assembling the iPhone XR, and by 2022, it began production of the iPhone 14 in Tamil Nadu.

The latest data from the International Data Corporation showed that U.S. consumers purchased 28% of Apple's 232.1 million global handset shipments in 2024.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed a reciprocal tariff of 26% on India, although it was paused several days later while New Delhi and Washington negotiators discussed a new trade agreement. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is on a trip this week in India, telling reports that US-India trade talks were making "very good progress."

For more color on Apple's trading partners and latest shipments, the supply chain platform Sayari shows Apple India Private Limited's activity, sourcing mostly from China...

It only took Trump's trade war to get CEO Tim Cook very serious about diversifying supply chains out of China into friendlier countries. While friend-shoring is a must, what about re-shoring?