Are Bad Bots Taking Over The Web?

The share of global web traffic generated by humans is shrinking, while bot activity is on the rise.

According to Imperva Bad Bot Reports, in 2018, humans still accounted for 62 percent of web traffic, with malicious bots at 20 percent and benign bots at 18 percent.

But over the past seven years, the balance of web traffic has shifted dramatically.

As Statista's Tristan Gaudiat shows in the chart below, humans now represent less than half of all traffic (49 percent in 2024), while malicious bots have surged to 37 percent, accounting for well over twice the traffic of benign bots (14 percent).

This rise in malicious bot activity reflects a growing cybersecurity challenge.

Bad bots are often used to steal login details, collect sensitive data, spread misinformation and manipulate online ads.

Industries like e‑commerce, finance and social media are particularly affected.

Bot fraud is estimated to cost businesses billions each year.

Yet, not all bots are harmful.

Benign bots, such as search engine crawlers and chatbots, play a crucial role in indexing the web and improving user experiences.

However, their declining share suggests that cybercriminals are outpacing legitimate automation.

As AI and machine learning make bots more sophisticated, their growing share of web traffic is likely to remain a defining trend in the years ahead.