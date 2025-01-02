Videos circulating on X show a foreign-made AI robot, available on Amazon and designed for children, allegedly spreading misinformation and disinformation favoring the Democratic Party. The most alarming part is the potential for foreign propaganda operations targeting American youth through seemingly cute and lovely AI robots. This raises serious national security concerns that may warrant an investigation on Capitol Hill during Trump 2.0.

"An AI-powered robot toy called "Miko" that a father bought for his 2-year-old says Kamala will be the 47th President and praises Kamala and Biden. But when asked about Trump, it says nothing positive," Libs of TikTok wrote on X.

Libs of TikTok asked: "Why are kid's toys being used as propaganda tools?"

Why are kid's toys being used as propaganda tools?

Other X users posted similar responses from Miko the robot.

"It's not a fluke. I tried it tonight with the Miko Robot that we got for my 8-year-old for Christmas. It immediately went in the trash," another X user said.

"It's not a fluke. I tried it tonight with the Miko Robot that we got for my 8-year-old for Christmas. It immediately went in the trash," another X user said.

Thousands of Miko robots have been sold to unsuspecting parents nationwide via Amazon and major retailers.

According to public records analysis, Miko was developed by Mumbai-based company RN Chidakashi Technologies Private Limited.

The flow of robot shipments appears to have moved from suppliers across Asia to India-based RN Chidakashi Technologies Private Limited. Then, merchant wholesaler Taiwan-based Pacific Industries Ltd. sends the finished product to US-based RN Chidakashi Technologies IINC., who then, in turn, sells Miko on Amazon and in brick-and-mortar retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Kohl's.

Miko's Asian suppliers.

And the shipment pathway of how the finished robot ends up at warehouses and or store shelves in the US.

AI toys manufactured in foreign countries raise the potential for propaganda weapons against American youth. It's time for an investigation.