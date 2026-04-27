Axon's Ukraine Drone Deals Signal Big U.S. Counter-UAS Push

Axon, formerly TASER International, has evolved beyond its roots as a police-tech vendor and is now positioning itself to soon be a major importer of drone and counter-drone technology after a series of deals with Ukrainian defense companies.

Axon currently sells hardware to local police forces, federal agencies, security, and military-adjacent markets. Some of this hardware includes Tasers, body-worn cameras, digital evidence systems, and AI voice companions, while the company's pivot is now moving toward battlefield-tested drone technology in Ukraine, which will likely be deployed here in the U.S.

Axon has made at least two Ukraine-linked defense-tech deals this year, both centered on drones, autonomy, ISR, and counter-UAS.

The first deal of the year, dated Feb. 17, was published in Kyiv Post:

The Fourth Law Axon backed Kyiv-based The Fourth Law, a drone-autonomy firm developing AI modules for UAVs and interceptor drones. The investment amount was not disclosed. The funding is aimed at R&D for autonomy systems designed to counter Shahed-type drones and protect cities and critical infrastructure. Kyiv Post reported that The Fourth Law’s systems are used by more than 50 Ukrainian military units. Then, in March, Kyiv Post reported another: Buntar Aerospace Axon led a $10.4 million funding round for Ukrainian drone developer Buntar Aerospace, alongside Norwegian investment consortium Munkene AS and other private investors. The deal includes a strategic partnership focused on commercial cooperation and technology integration around ISR capabilities. Buntar’s core product is the Buntar-3, an electric VTOL reconnaissance drone with up to four hours of flight time, plus mission-management software called Copilot.

Late last summer, executives at Axon met with Ukrainian drone manufacturers in Kyiv to propose a collaboration on countering drones.

Also, last year Axon acquired the Ukrainian company Dedrone for its AI-powered airspace security system, which safeguards large-scale events, airports, critical infrastructure, and even military bases against drones.

Craig S. Smith of Eye on AI recently penned a note explaining how Ukraine has become "the world's AI weapons laboratory as the rise of drones, AI kill chains, and robots is being deployed and tested in what can only be described as a hyperdevelopment fashion. This allows combat-proven defense technology to flourish very quickly, and companies like Axon have understood that, in Ukraine's nonexistent capital markets, valuations for this technology are dirt cheap.

It's not just Axon sniffing around Ukraine for cheap war unicorn startups with proven battlefield-tested companies. There are numerous firms, from robotics to private equity, searching for these unicorns because they see the urgent need to bring this cheap counter-drone technology back to the U.S., where virtually every high-value asset, from data centers to power grids, has a missing layer of low-cost air defense against FPVs.

As we've previously noted, the passive acoustics early-warning counter-drone space is about to heat up (read here).