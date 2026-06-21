BBC Flagship Soap Being Used To Push Pro-Migrant Propaganda By Activist Infiltrators

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity,

A campaigner for "migration and racial justice" has been employed to shape storylines for EastEnders - Britain's long-running BBC flagship soap opera set in London's East End - featuring plots about exploited African migrants and racially motivated murders, it has been revealed.

It is clear evidence of such activists operating inside the UK's national broadcaster.

The revelation also fits a deepening pattern where institutions, from the BBC to schools to shadowy government units, work to reframe mass immigration as an unquestionable good while suppressing public concerns over its costs.

BBC faces fresh migration row as EastEnders hires 'racial justice' influencer tied to activist groups https://t.co/h8ODu405Xj - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 19, 2026

EastEnders, the BBC's flagship soap opera that has aired for decades and draws millions of UK viewers, has run plots about an autistic Ghanaian repeatedly exploited and the racist murder of another African immigrant since the hiring of campaigner Ade Lamuye in 2022.

Lamuye also serves on the advisory board of the Power of Pop Fund, launched by Comic Relief. The fund has directed almost £5 million to narrative change organisations seeking to use media to reframe the debate on migration.

She has confirmed her role in her own writing and stated that "entertainment and media holds influence and power to make real change".

She has additionally acted as a facilitator for Media Movers, a migration messaging group run by the charity Heard.

Heard has received funding from the Power of Pop scheme and previously lobbied producers of a BBC children's show to "impact the framing of migration".

A BBC spokesman said the corporation "has full editorial control over all its content" and that "engaging with charities for research purposes is standard industry practice".

The spokesman added that "the corporation maintains strict guidelines ensuring impartiality and editorial independence."

This EastEnders episode forms part of a coordinated infrastructure that has pivoted from COVID-era compliance tactics to shielding open borders policies from scrutiny.

As we highlighted last week, a secretive Home Office propaganda outfit founded by a former MI6 officer is actively working to control narratives around incidents involving migrants and rising tensions.

The Research, Information and Communications Unit, or RICU, has been exposed advising police on how to portray protesters and intervening in the aftermath of brutal attacks by migrants to prevent statements that might inflame public anger over mass immigration failures. Its methods include planting media stories, deploying undercover operatives, and shaping online conversations in targeted communities.

The same infrastructure that once deployed propagandistic fear tactics to drive mass compliance during the COVID period has been repurposed.

What began as emergency messaging around a virus has evolved into tools for managing public reaction to the consequences of sustained high immigration and associated crime.

Government narrative management operations have multiplied. Teams monitor "concerning narratives" on social media and flag material to platforms for removal, particularly content critical of migration policy during periods of unrest.

British soaps have been repeatedly deployed for underhanded social engineering. Government documents and investigations have shown how UK authorities secretly used BBC and ITV soaps to shape public opinion on vaccines and coerce compliance. The same approach now targets attitudes to mass migration.

Narrative change campaigners openly boast about using entertainment to "make real change" on migration and racial justice. This is not organic storytelling. It is deliberate reframing executed by activists embedded in production roles.

The pattern extends to schools pushing books telling kids there is "plenty of room" for small boat migrants.

The Green Party has pushed similar extreme content proposals on children.

Government guidance urges schools to snitch on "anti-Muslim hostility" in an Orwellian crackdown.

A UK government video game warns kids they are terrorists for questioning mass migration.

Counter-terror police ads warn teens that sharing funny content could be terrorism.

The same networks extend their influence beyond soaps. Pro-migrant campaigners have placed Channel migrants on BBC Question Time with prepared statements to test messaging.

'Extraordinary for the CEO of the charity to say there is no distinction between legal and illegal migration.'



Kwasi Kwarteng and Geoff Hoon react to a pro-migrant charity that 'planted' two migrants at a BBC Question Time debate with prepared statements. pic.twitter.com/nBcxzgessO - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2026

The charity Imix arranged for two small-boat migrants to appear, with its chief executive describing the programme as an opportunity to test messaging directly.

Campaigners have also influenced sympathetic asylum seeker characters in other soaps such as Coronation Street.

BBC under fire after Channel migrants placed on Question Time by refugee campaigners https://t.co/ZGzagGcsVw - GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2026

Publicly funded broadcasters and government units are not neutral arbiters. They are active participants in a campaign to normalise policies that have transformed communities, strained services, and eroded social cohesion - all while branding legitimate concerns as bigotry.

The hiring of activists to write the scripts, the funding of narrative change through entertainment vehicles, and the deployment of "thought police" units to manage fallout reveal a system that fears open debate.

Britain's sovereignty and the right of its citizens to honest information are under sustained assault from within its own institutions.

The public deserves better than scripted emotional manipulation dressed up as drama. Real change begins with refusing to let activists and unaccountable units write the national story.