Biden-Harris' FCC Nuked 20,000 Starlink Terminals For North Carolina That Could've Saved Lives 

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024 - 04:05 PM

On Monday, the North Carolina State Climate Office said Hurricane Helene was a "monster storm" that unleashed every "worst-case scenario" for western North Carolina. 

Ashville Mayor Esther Manheimer told CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Monday that over 600 people are unaccounted for. 

Some towns have been wiped off the map after torrential rains dumped from Helene unleashed 'biblical' floods.

Power outages across western North Carolina remain widespread on Tuesday morning. Folks on X are saying entire cellular networks have been damaged as a humanitarian crisis unfolds

Helene shows how fragile modern society is when a monster storm invades the Appalachian region. Yet, Elon Musk's space internet company could've supplied residents with Starlink terminals over the years through a rural federal program. However, the Biden administration's weaponization of the FCC blocked nearly 20,000 terminals for the state that would've been crucial communication links for residents that have been cut off from the world. 

But-But-But. 

Also on Monday, former President Trump visited Valdosta, Ga., where he toured storm-ravaged neighborhoods. He told the press that he spoke to Musk about providing Starlink terminals for disaster areas. 

Musk tweeted:

Here's what X users are saying about the weaponization of Biden's FCC against Musk's Starlink: 

This is yet another classic example of elections having real-world consequences. Starlink terminals, by the thousands, could've been operating across the storm-damaged area; instead, the far-left in the Biden-Harris camp were hellbent on weaponizing federal agencies against Musk's companies over his 'free speech' X platform. This is insane. 

