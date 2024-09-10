Biden's FAA Punishes SpaceX, Delays Starship Rocket Launch By Months

Does the Biden Administration have it in for Elon Musk? ... Absolutely.

The radical leftists in the Biden administration have ramped up their weaponization of federal agencies against Musk's companies, retaliating as the world's richest man and top Trump supporter champions free speech on X during this crucial election cycle. Musk has made it his mission to ensure the Deep State's censorship machine has tentacles partially or entirely removed from the X platform. Democrats are furious about this (crying about the proliferation of 'hate speech' under the guise of trying to re-control the platform) as their dying legacy corporate media allies have severe problems in narrative control.

In continued federal action against Musk, the Federal Aviation Administration has delayed SpaceX's Starship launch by two months. This is longer than what was previously discussed between the space company and federal regulators regarding a mid-September launch.

According to a new SpaceX update:

We recently received a launch license date estimate of late November from the FAA, the government agency responsible for licensing Starship flight tests. This is a more than two-month delay to the previously communicated date of mid-September. This delay was not based on a new safety concern, but instead driven by superfluous environmental analysis . The four open environmental issues are illustrative of the difficulties launch companies face in the current regulatory environment for launch and reentry licensing.

This is not the first time the Biden-Harris team has weaponized federal agencies against SpaceX to impede launches...

Late last year, Musk described the apparent 'beef' that the Biden administration has had with him. Last September, he told All-In Podcast host entrepreneur David Sacks:

"...there does seem to be some significant increase in the weaponization of government and really sort of misuse of prosecutorial discretion in many areas... I think this is really a dangerous thing for there to be partisan politics with government agencies."

Musk continued:

"I don't think the whole administration has it out for me. "But I think there's probably aspects of the administration... or aspects of interests aligned with President Biden who probably do not wish good things for me."

Here's what X users are saying...

In addition to Biden-Harris' weaponization of federal agencies, Musk has also observed lawfare from Jeff Bezos' struggling Blue Origin rocket company to impede launches.