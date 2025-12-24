print-icon
"Boosters On. Wings Out!": AST SpaceMobile Launches Biggest Satellite Yet To Take On Starlink

AST SpaceMobile launched its largest-ever satellite, BlueBird 6, from India earlier on Wednesday, marking the company's first satellite deployment in its low-Earth-orbit (LEO) constellation. This constellation is designed to provide direct-to-smartphone connectivity and compete with SpaceX's Starlink. The launch comes as the LEO industry is expected to see intensified competition in 2026, especially if SpaceX proceeds with an IPO.

On X, AST SpaceMobile announced that its BlueBird 6 satellite - designed to deliver direct-to-smartphone cellular connectivity from space and function as a space-based cell tower - successfully reached orbit after launching aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's LVM3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

CEO Abel Avellan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the US-India space partnership that enabled the BlueBird 6 satellite launch.

AST currently operates five commercial satellites in orbit and plans to deploy more than 60 next-generation satellites in 2026. The company has partnered with major telecom providers, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Vodafone Group, to integrate satellite coverage with existing cellular networks.

AST shares in New York are up 3% on the session, adding to the year-to-date gains of more than 300%. 

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starlink is years ahead of the competition, with more than 9,400 satellites in orbit, making it the largest satellite constellation ever assembled. Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile US.

The latest Starlink data shows that Elon Musk's space internet company is adding more than 21,000 customers per day, bringing the total to 9 million customers worldwide.

In recent weeks, SpaceX trademarked "Starlink Mobile," and Musk confirmed a SpaceX IPO set for next year.

The key takeaway is that the LEO space industry is set to accelerate next year. We've previously explained ways to profit (read here), especially with the news that AI data centers will be launched aboard SpaceX rockets. After that, the focus will shift to the Moon and then Mars, meaning we're still in the early stages of this LEO industry.

 

