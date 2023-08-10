Brain Battle: Elon Musk Open To "Cage Match Debate" With Mark Zuckerberg
Earlier this week, Chris Anderson, host of TED Talks, suggested that a 'cage match-style debate' might be a more fitting showdown for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg than an actual mixed martial arts fight.
Musk is in luck after proposing a mixed martial arts cage fight against Zuckerberg on Sunday. However, on Monday, Musk found a way to potentially postpone the fight that would've been live-streamed on "X," formerly known as Twitter, by saying: "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."
Musk told Anderson on Tuesday that a cage match-style debate "sounds like a good idea too." He added, "This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport. We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes."
That sounds like a good idea too.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2023
In June, Musk's mother said the best way for her son to fight Zuckerberg is "with words only."
No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.🤗😂 https://t.co/MpgFZmspP2— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023
However, the internet still wants a Musk v. Zuckerberg cage match...
We suspect any cage match between the billionaires with fists or words will be streamed on X.