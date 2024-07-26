ChatGPT Launches AI-Powered Search Engine Prototype

Authored by Turner Wright via CoinTelegraph.com,

According to OpenAI, SearchGPT will give users a more intuitive search experience, allowing them to ask questions to refine a search as they would using ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has announced the launch of a search engine, presumably as a potential rival to Google.

In a July 25 notice, ChatGPT’s website included a page for ‘SearchGPT,’ a prototype “using the strength of our AI models to give you fast answers with clear and relevant sources.”

SearchGPT was not available for all users at the time of publication, as the platform is awaiting feedback from a small group before a full release.

According to the platform, results will be more visual than Google’s and allow follow-up questions to refine a search.

For example, SearchGPT has partnered with publishers and creators, citing sources in relevant search results.

“While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future,” said OpenAI.