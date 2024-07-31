China Now "Placates" US & NATO With New Drone Export Controls Targeting Putin's War Efforts

One week after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in China to improve dialogue between the two countries, Beijing announced broader export restrictions on drones and drone parts with potential military applications on Wednesday. In recent months, US and NATO officials have accused China of supporting Russia's war machine by supplying Moscow with advanced drone technology for the modern battlefield in Ukraine.

The South China Morning Post reported that civilian over-the-counter drones, which can be reconfigured for the modern battlefield or used by terrorists, will now face export restrictions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce explained that the decision was primarily based on preventing the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction." It noted that laser targeting sensors, infrared imaging equipment, high-precision inertial measurement sensors, and other critical sensors that can easily be mounted on the drone's payload section will be placed on the export control list.

“The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese companies conducting international trade and cooperation of drones in the civilian area [and] oppose civilian drones to be used for non-peaceful means,” the ministry continued.

But in what appears to be a jab at mounting US tech sanctions by Washington, DC elites, the ministry also said, “We oppose the imposition of illegal sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals by certain countries using the excuse of [proliferation of weapon-capable] drones.”

SCMP said the new directive issued today will go into effect on September 1.

In recent months, unnamed senior US officials have been quoted by MSM, explaining how Russia has purchased drones and drone parts from Chinese companies that are being used on first and second lines in Ukraine.

"Our view is that one of the most game-changing moves available to us at this time to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC (China) to stop helping Russia reconstitute its military-industrial base. Russia would struggle to sustain its war effort without PRC input," the official told Reuters in mid- April.

Goldman Sachs' John Flood told clients this AM that China's new directive is a sign that it's "looking to placate the US and NATO by clamping down on its support for Putin’s war."

Meanwhile, Putin will just go to Iran for drones...