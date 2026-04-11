China's BYD Introduces 3.9-Second 0-60 Electric SUV With Massive Range

Authored by Bojan Stojkovski via Interesting Engineering,

The BYD Great Tang full-size SUV is now reaching dealerships across China ahead of its planned April presale debut at the Beijing Auto Show. Early dealer data shows at least four configurations are being prepared for the market, spanning rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups with varying performance and range ratings.

BYD Great Tang SUV set to challenge established plug-in hybrid rivals.

In its most capable form, the SUV is expected to deliver up to around 590 miles of driving range, positioning it as a long-distance option in the segment. As the production version of the Dynasty-D concept, the Great Tang sits at the top of BYD’s SUV lineup, both in size and technology. [ZH: The range claim comes from the Chinese CLTC test cycle, which tends to be a bit optimistic]

It measures more than 17.4 feet in length and rides on a 123-inch wheelbase, making it the brand’s largest crossover to date. The model is designed with a three-row, seven-seat configuration, targeting family-oriented buyers seeking space, efficiency, and extended electric range.

3.9-second acceleration and extended-range capability

The all-electric BYD Great Tang uses the company’s second-generation Blade Battery architecture and is designed to support high-power fast charging for reduced downtime on long trips. In its rear-wheel-drive configuration, the SUV delivers up to approximately 590 miles of CLTC range from a 130.15 kWh battery pack, placing it among the longest-range electric SUVs currently announced in China, CarNewsChina reports.

Performance is significantly higher in the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant, which produces up to 585 kW and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in about 3.9 seconds. This added performance comes with a trade-off in efficiency, with range reduced to around 528 miles CLTC, though it still remains competitive within the long-range EV SUV segment.

In addition to the fully electric lineup, BYD will also introduce plug-in hybrid versions of the Great Tang built on its DM-i and DM-p powertrain systems. The DM-i variant pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a 200 kW electric motor, delivering up to approximately 213 miles of CLTC electric-only range, positioning it for efficiency-focused driving and daily commuting.

The DM-p configuration steps up output significantly, using a dual-motor setup that produces a combined 400 kW. This version is tuned for stronger acceleration and more dynamic driving characteristics, while still retaining the flexibility of a hybrid system that blends combustion and electric power for extended range capability.

Aiming for upper mid-market SUV space amid strong competition

The Great Tang is being strategically positioned within BYD’s broader SUV portfolio to avoid internal overlap with its premium Denza lineup while still targeting the upper tier of the mainstream market. This placement suggests a focus on balancing scale, technology, and accessibility within the rapidly expanding full-size SUV segment.

In the competitive landscape, the model is expected to go head-to-head with rivals such as the Geely Galaxy M9, a large plug-in hybrid SUV that has already demonstrated strong early market traction with more than 11,000 deliveries in just the first two months of the year.

The segment is becoming increasingly crowded, with demand driven by families and long-distance users seeking a mix of electric efficiency and extended range flexibility.