Chinese Drone Firm DJI Eliminates Automatic No-Fly Zones One Week Before Trump's Inauguration

DJI, the world's largest civilian drone manufacturer and a Chinese-owned company, has reportedly announced it will replace its geofencing system with official Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data for all flight operations in the US. The changes, which took effect on Monday, come just one week before President Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C, as well as concerns about drones across US cities and hovering near US military installations.

The official DJI blog, "ViewPoints," provided more color on the geofencing policy change, which will now allow drone operators to fly in previously restricted 'No-Fly Zones':

With this update, DJI's Fly and Pilot flight app operators will see prior DJI geofencing datasets replaced to display official Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data. Areas previously defined as Restricted Zones (also known as No-Fly Zones) will be displayed as Enhanced Warning Zones, aligning with the FAA's designated areas. In these zones, in-app alerts will notify operators flying near FAA designated controlled airspace, placing control back in the hands of the drone operators, in line with regulatory principles of the operator bearing final responsibility.

No more automatic No-Fly Zones: DJI puts drone safety on you https://t.co/btYEKoeIu3 by @IshveenaSingh — DroneDJ (@DroneDJ) January 14, 2025

X users responded with suspicion to the new policy and its potential implications for high-value US government assets, such as military bases, airports, infrastructure, and even highly restricted airspace in major metro areas.

China’s DJI, the world’s largest drone manufacturer, has removed US geofencing…



These drones can now fly over US military bases and in other “no-fly” zones, such as DC.



The United States needs to wake up. pic.twitter.com/46wRaolDT2 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 14, 2025

This "no geofencing anymore" announcement is China saying "gloves off."



I tried building a drone company with no Chinese parts, only 5 Eyes components, 10 years ago. I explained that DJI drones were the best Reconnaissance/Surveillance system ever invented because all your data… — Pippa Malmgren (@DrPippaM) January 14, 2025

Chinese drone making giant DJI is disabling geofencing in the U.S. You can now fly your drone over airports, military bases, prisons, infrastructure, and the White House. This is a gloves off move by China. The U.S. has no comparable drone producer. https://t.co/564M55UHnO — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) January 14, 2025

When DJI disables US geofencing on its drones right before Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/jqKpepClNZ pic.twitter.com/kQYkKmv16d — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 14, 2025

