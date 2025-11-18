"I'm Panicking WTF": Cloudflare Outage Sparks Global Internet Chaos
Update (0753ET):
Cloudflare's internet outage continues...
X remains disrupted, as well as many other websites.
OUTAGE SEVERITY:
- Global scope across ALL timezones
- 11,000+ reports in USA (first hour)
- 3,800+ reports in UK (first hour)
- Multiple critical services failed simultaneously
ERROR TYPES REPORTED:
- HTTP 500 (Internal Server Error) -… pic.twitter.com/8X06w5py7m
Meanwhile...
Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare reported Tuesday morning that its global network is "experiencing issues." The disruption has caused websites such as X to throw "internal server error" messages.
Here's the note from Cloudflare's system-status page indicating network disruptions:
Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.
Cloudflare's outage has also affected X's operations:
Besides X, impaced sites via Downdector data include:
Developing…