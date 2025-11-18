"I'm Panicking WTF": Cloudflare Outage Sparks Global Internet Chaos

Update (0753ET):

Cloudflare's internet outage continues...

X remains disrupted, as well as many other websites.

. THE CLOUDFLARE COLLAPSE BY NUMBERS:



OUTAGE SEVERITY:



- Global scope across ALL timezones

- 11,000+ reports in USA (first hour)

- 3,800+ reports in UK (first hour)

- Multiple critical services failed simultaneously



ERROR TYPES REPORTED:



- HTTP 500 (Internal Server Error) -… pic.twitter.com/8X06w5py7m — Kurouka (@KuroukaRun) November 18, 2025

Meanwhile...

y'all i'm panicking what the fuck is this? internal server error 500? pic.twitter.com/CTvatVn2PS — nui ☁️ rewatching 𝗒𝗎𝗋𝗂 𝗈𝗇 𝗂𝖼𝖾 ☁️ j-18 jjk (@nuieater) November 18, 2025

man wtf lemme post my shit on silence ao3 wym internal server error pic.twitter.com/5XcbXhuJ5V — will byers defense attorney. byler endgame (@missyoncegroove) November 18, 2025

* * *

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare reported Tuesday morning that its global network is "experiencing issues." The disruption has caused websites such as X to throw "internal server error" messages.

Here's the note from Cloudflare's system-status page indicating network disruptions:

Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.

Cloudflare's outage has also affected X's operations:

Besides X, impaced sites via Downdector data include:

Developing…