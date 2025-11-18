print-icon
print-icon

"I'm Panicking WTF": Cloudflare Outage Sparks Global Internet Chaos

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Update (0753ET): 

Cloudflare's internet outage continues... 

X remains disrupted, as well as many other websites.

Meanwhile...

 

*   *   * 

Internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare reported Tuesday morning that its global network is "experiencing issues." The disruption has caused websites such as X to throw "internal server error" messages.

Here's the note from Cloudflare's system-status page indicating network disruptions:

Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.

Cloudflare's outage has also affected X's operations:

Besides X, impaced sites via Downdector data include:

Developing…

Loading recommendations...