CoreWeave Expands Meta AI Deal To $21 Billion, Issues $4.25 Billion In New Convertible & Junk Debt

CoreWeave has expanded its agreement to supply Meta with AI computing capacity, lifting the total value of the deal to $21 billion, as reported by Bloomberg. The updated terms extend AI cloud services through December 2032.

This means that circular financing circle jerk we've been tracking since last year continues.

LOL



*COREWEAVE INKS $14 BILLION META DEAL TO SUPPLY COMPUTING POWER



ye daily circle jerk — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 30, 2025

This builds directly on the $14.2 billion pact the companies struck last September, which originally ran through 2031 with an option for extension. The additional capacity will come from multiple data centers equipped in part with Nvidia's next-generation Rubin AI chip systems.

The move gives Meta more assured access to specialized GPU clusters as it scales training and inference workloads for its expanding lineup of large language models.

It also means that CoreWeave now holds $35 billion in contracts with Meta, a firm that has made SPV private credit financing into an art form, making the tech firm one of Coreweave's largest customers.

CoreWeave will provide AI cloud capacity to Meta from multiple data centers powered in part by the Rubin systems of chips, through December 2032, the company said in a statement Thursday.

As billion-dollar commitments have become almost routine, this latest expansion offers another glimpse into the staggering sums being funneled into AI infrastructure. Meta and the rest of the hyperscalers continue to chase AI dominance, committing vast resources even as it pours money into its own massive data center buildout. The numbers keep climbing with seemingly no ceiling in sight.

Goldman's head of Delta One slams Nvidia's increasingly grotesque vendor financing circle jerk



"... definitely not old enough to have been around trading during the tech bubble and let’s level set, multiples are now where near that point in time. That said, vendor financing was… https://t.co/Dt6th2Eobt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 23, 2025

CoreWeave, a cash-incinerating provider of GPU-accelerated cloud computing and a longtime Nvidia investment darling, has carved out a lucrative niche in the frenzy. The company - part of a group of “neoclouds” or businesses that, among other things, rent out access to leading AI chips - has landed nearly every big ticket name from Microsoft to OpenAI, positioning itself as an alternative to the traditional hyperscalers for the most demanding AI jobs. Its backlog of long-term contracts continues to swell, supporting rapid expansion even as the broader market watches the leverage closely. Nebius and Nscale are some of its smaller rivals.

CoreWeave has dramatically ramped up borrowing in recent years to finance deals in which it rents access to high-end artificial intelligence processors, joining an industrywide debt binge that has unsettled some investors. CoreWeave has turned to multiple financing channels to fund the capital-intensive expansion needed to keep pace with the AI boom.

And just in case its already massive debt load - at last check around $30 billion, triple what it was a year earlier - wasn't enough, CoreWeave separately said it plans to offer $3 billion in convertible senior notes due 2032 and $1.25 billion in senior notes due 2031 to cover general business including the repayment of outstanding debt.

The company is offering a 1.5% to 2% coupon on the latest $3 billion in bonds that investors can choose to convert into stock later at a premium, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation. Coreweave is also tapping the junk-bond market for the $1.25 billion in notes, offering just above 10% on the deal that may be sold as soon as Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

In February, the company was seeking to raise about $8.5 billion from banks including Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. to help finance its buildout of cloud computing capacity for Meta, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Meta has emerged as one of the top spenders on AI infrastructure. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to drop hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years on the energy, computing power and talent needed to build, train and run AI models. In its latest earnings call, Meta raised its 2026 capex projections to $115-$135 billion, nearly doubling its 2025 capex spend.

Earlier this year we noted Nvidia's additional $2 billion investment in the firm to speed construction of new AI factories, and the company's revenue forecast adjustments last fall amid shifting contract timing. CoreWeave also carries roughly $21 billion in debt, a figure that coincidentally matches the scale of its enlarged Meta pact.

The deal underscores a broader truth in the current cycle: hyperscalers are willing to lock in enormous, multi-year contracts to guarantee scarce high-performance computing resources. Nvidia itself has repeatedly highlighted the exponential growth in demand, and contracts of this size keep materializing to feed it.

