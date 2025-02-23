Cyberattack Hits Maryland County That's Home To NSA Headquarters

Anne Arundel County, Maryland—home to several federal agencies and the US Naval Academy—has been hit with a multi-day cybersecurity attack blamed on "external origin."

"The county is taking the most proactive approach to ensure our systems are safe. Precautionary measures include limiting access to the Internet until we are able to return to full operations," the Anne Arundel County Government posted on X.

The county said, "Based on our conversations with cyber specialists, this is a multi-day event. We do not have a timeline for full service restoration yet," adding, "We are engaging with each department to identify and discuss their current state of operational needs."

Based on our conversations with cyber specialists, this is a multi-day event. We do not have a timeline for full service restoration yet.



We are engaging with each department to identify and discuss their current state of operational needs. — Anne Arundel County Government (@AACountyGovt) February 23, 2025

Details on which public services have been disrupted remain scant. However, the county has assured the public that "911 remains operational for emergencies, and 311 remains available for non-emergency reports."

The county is located about 30 miles east of Washington, DC, and is home to key federal agencies, particularly those related to defense, cybersecurity, and law enforcement:

Defense and Intelligence Agencies: National Security Agency (NSA) – Located at Fort Meade, the NSA is responsible for signals intelligence (SIGINT) and cybersecurity operations. U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) – Also at Fort Meade, this command is tasked with defending military networks and conducting cyber operations. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) – Provides IT and communications support for the Department of Defense (DoD). Defense Media Activity (DMA) – Handles DoD media operations, including Armed Forces Network (AFN) and military public affairs. Defense Courier Service (DCS) – A secure courier service for classified DoD materials. Law Enforcement and Investigative Agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - Baltimore Field Office (Resident Agency) – Handles federal law enforcement operations for the region. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) - Washington Field Office – Investigates crimes related to the Navy and Marine Corps.

Military Installations: Fort George G. Meade – A major U.S. Army installation housing intelligence and cybersecurity units. Naval Support Activity Annapolis (NSA Annapolis) – Provides base support for the U.S. Naval Academy. U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) – A premier military academy training future naval officers. Other Federal Agencies: National Cryptologic Museum (NSA-affiliated) – A public museum focused on cryptography and intelligence history. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - Various Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) offices – Engaged in national cyber defense.

Local media Baltimore Banner's Rick Hutzell was told by Renesha Alphonso, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steuart Pittman, that the "full picture of the impact" is still being determined. She added that service disruption started early Saturday.

WBAL's Torrey Snow jokingly wrote on X: "Was somebody promised a fortune by a desperate Nigerian princess?"