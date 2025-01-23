Popularity Of Meta Smart-Glasses Erupt As Apple Vision Pro Demand Vanishes
Demand for Meta's smart Ray-Ban glasses has been explosive, surpassing Apple Vision Pro in late 2024. New app download data from the fourth quarter of 2024 suggests Meta's mass-market appeal is primarily driven by price affordability.
Goldman's Jack McFerran showed Sensor Tower data that revealed a massive 200% year-over-year increase in the "Meta View" app downloads in 4Q24, suggesting that these glasses, priced at around $300, were a hit with consumers during the Christmas holiday shopping season.
McFerran laid out Meta's wearables product roadmap through the end of the decade:
True AR Glasses speculated for release in 2027 with potential support from an accompanying wrist strap, with potential to open Orion Prototypes to software developers in 2026 - noting recent comments that products currently cost US$10k to manufacture; and
Prototypes of Advanced Earbuds which also include cameras and are similar functionality to current Ray-Ban Meta frames are also being investigated, but face difficulties around visibility.
Zuck showing Meta’s new glasses,it's called Orion.pic.twitter.com/JbDo8HvViJ— AshutoshShrivastava (@ai_for_success) September 25, 2024
"That is a very real-time data point on sales. Louise and Ben have pulled the app data so we can see quite how bumper xmas really was," McFerran.
Wearable sales at Meta could contribute 5% of revenue by 2028, up from 1.2% last quarter.
Google Search trend for "Meta glasses" spiked in the second half of 2024.
Zuck might have something here. On the other hand, Tim Cook struck out with $3,500 Vision Pros.